CHFL 2023: Hear from Gary Ablett Jr following his Creswick debut

AFL royalty visited Creswick on Saturday as Gary Ablett Jr lined up in the Wickers' round nine Central Highlands Football League clash against Ballan.
Fans from all across the region flocked to Doug Lindsay Reserve as the two-time Brownlow Medalist put on a show in the 23-point win.
"I had an absolute ball, I really did," Ablett said.
"It's a really good club and a great group of guys and it has been a pleasure spending the last couple of days with them."
The 39-year-old immersed himself in the Creswick community, arriving in town on Friday and organising a training session to get to know his new teammates.
"I got in (to Creswick) on Friday and I wanted to come along and train with the boys just to get to know them and meet them," Ablett said.
"That was really important to me and the boys were all good fun, the training session was up and about and I knew how excited they all were about today."
It was Ablett's third community football appearance in the past eight months.
He recently played for NTFL side Palmerston and also represented Centrals Trinity in the AFL Cairns Football League.
His Creswick outing on Saturday provided entirely different conditions, of which the two-time AFL premiership player said he had never played in since his junior football days.
"I always said to myself that once my AFL career was over I wouldn't play again but then I played in Darwin and really enjoyed the experience," Ablett said.
"It reminded me a lot of my junior football, I know how much it means to the community so to be able to come out, play games while my body still can and get around a town like this means the world to me."
Ablett kicked two goals in Creswick's 7.6 (48) to 4.1 (25) win against Ballan.
Catch up on all the footy news here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.