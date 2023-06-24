BFNL 2023: Redan finally gets its big scalp | Rd 10 wrap

Redan stunned the league with a remarkable performance against Darley as the upsets continued in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
After round 10, three teams now sit on 28 points (Sebastopol, North Ballarat, Darley) while another three share 20 points (Sunbury, East Point, Redan) as Melton sits a game clear on top of the ladder.
Wrap up the weekend's BFNL action here.
After falling short against premiership contenders in Sebastopol and North Ballarat, Redan finally claimed its much-needed scalp with an incredible 18-point win against Darley.
The Lions spoiled the Devils' first game at the new-look Darley Park, leading at every break en route to their fifth win of the season.
The win keeps Redan in the hunt for a top six spot, with the Lions one of three sides on 20 points.
Izaac Grant booted three goals in a best-on-ground performance with nine individual goal kickers for Redan.
The Lions will be a team to watch in the second half of the season with two games against Melton South and double-up games against both Ballarat and Lake Wendouree.
Redan 15.7 (97) d Darley 11.13 (79)
Sebastopol appears to have found its groove with a crucial 27-point win at home to Sunbury on Saturday.
The Burra came into the round 10 contest after being challenged by Redan last week, but made no mistakes against Sunbury, breaking away with a red-hot third quarter.
Sebastopol controlled the contest in the third term with 10 scoring shots to one, boasting a 35-point advantage at the final break.
The win was made all the more impressive as the Burra did it without stars in Tony Lockyer and James Keeble.
Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Sunbury 9.6 (60)
North Ballarat continued its winning ways by cruising past Lake Wendouree to claim a fifth-consecutive victory.
The Roosters took care of business at C.E. Brown Reserve with a 68-point win.
Nelson Troon put together his best performance of the year as VFL-listed Jack Riding continued his stellar form.
Darley's shock loss now sees the Roosters rise into third spot on the ladder, only just shy of Sebastopol due to percentage.
North Ballarat now enjoys a two-week break with the bye in round 11 following the inter-league weekend off.
North Ballarat 18.11 (119) d Lake Wendouree 8.3 (51)
It was a familiar story for Bacchus Marsh which was once again competitive to half time but, once again, faded out in the second half against East Point.
East Point boasted three players with three goals or more to their name with Brad Whittaker (four goals), Bryson McDougall (three) and young gun Strahan Robinson (three) all contributing on Saturday.
Robinson continued his stellar start to senior football, taking his season tally to seven goals from four games.
The 43-point win sees East Point remain in the top six despite Redan's upset victory as the competition enters the inter-league bye.
East Point 14.14 (98) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55)
Melton returned from its two-week break in dominant fashion, thumping Ballarat by 121 points at MacPherson Park on Saturday.
Despite season-ending injuries to Liam Carter and Brett McIntyre, the Bloods stayed a class above as Ryan Carter (four goals) and Brenton Payne (four goals) both shared big days out up forward.
North Melbourne VFL captain Jack Watkins lined up alongside his brother, Melton skipper, Lachlan in the triple-digit win.
The Bloods now sit one game clear on top of the BFNL ladder following Darley's loss.
Melton 22.15 (147) d Ballarat 3.8 (26)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
