Buninyong has ended Skipton's winning streak to move within one win of the CHFL top eight.
The Bombers produced their most significant performance of the season in downing the Emus by an emphatic 31 points at Skipton on Saturday.
Skipton had won its past seven games, but so tight is the battle at the top end of the competition it was enough to slip them down to fifth.
While Buninyong has won only three times, the second consecutive victory was enough to get it within one game of the top eight.
The unbeaten Bungaree also had a big say in that with a 15-point win over Dunnstown at Buninyong.
In a dour battle in heavy conditions, Bungaree added just 1.7 in the second half while Dunnstown managed 0.5.
As well keeping the Demons on top over Gordon percentage, it means the Towners remain eighth - percentage ahead of Clunes and Learmonth, and one win clear of Rokewood-Corindhap and Buninyong.
Newlyn had a narrow escape - downing Rokewood-Corindhap by four points at Smythesdale.
The Grasshoppers led by 25 points at the last change, but the Cats made full use of a wind at their back with a five goal to one last term.
In other games:
AFL great Gary Ablett stole the show with the first and last goals of the day to help Creswick to a 23-point win over Ballan in front of a bumper crowd at Creswick. It was the Wickers' second win of the season.
CARNGHAM-Linton finished with a six-goal last term to defeat Daylesford by 74 points at Snake Valley.
LEARMONTH finished full of running to down Beaufort by 79 points at Beaufort.
SPRINGBANK kept Waubra goalles until the last quarter to bring up a 48-point win over Waubra at Wallace.
GORDON did just enough to keep Clunes at bay by 19 points at Clunes and remain unbeaten.
BUNGAREE 32, 263.76
GORDON 32, 180.26
CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 177.7
SPRINGBANK 28, 177.01
SKIPTON 28, 146.32
HEPBURN 24, 175.26
NEWLYN 24, 120.58
DUNNSTOWN 16, 134.93
Learmonth 16, 108.85
Clunes 16, 90.73
Rokewood-Coirndhap 12, 95.19
Buninyong 12, 91.49
Creswick 8, 46.26
Daylesaford 6, 49.02
Ballan 4 36.87
Beaufort 2, 48.72
Waubra 0, 45.25
Carngham-Linton 5.1 5.7 9.15 15.20 (110)
Daylesford 3.4 3.8 3.11 4.12 (36)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: D.O'Brien 5, M.Knight 3, B.Benson 3, T.Scoble 2, M.Richardson 1, J.Foley 1; Daylesford : M.Steen 1, J.Cummings 1, L.Hall 1, T.Maher 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: J.O'Brien, K.Raven, W.Bruty, M.Giddings, J.O'Brien, T.Raven; Daylesford: J.Hall, C.Peart, B.Jones, T.Nesbitt, A.Pasahidis, L.Jones
Buninyong 4.1 5.5 8.8 12.11 (83)
Skipton 0.2 3.2 4.5 7.10 (52)
GOALS - Buninyong: A.Hart 4, L.Burbidge 2, J.Ottavi 1, J.Rodgers 1, D.Micallef 1, A.Domic 1, L.Stewart 1, D.Sliwa 1; Skipton: R.Monument 3, P.Graham 2, J.Cuttler 1, J.Cusack 1
BEST - Buninyong: A.Domic, A.Hart, D.Micallef, J.Rodgers, J.Ottavi, J.Robertson; Skipton: S.Romeril, M.Romeril, J.McClure, T.Hughes, J.Cuttler, J.Wilson
Newlyn 1.0 4.3 7.4 12.10 (82)
Rokewood-Corindhap 4.6 7.7 10.11 11.12 (78)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Darmody 4, F.Hay 3, C.Currie 2, D.Fishwick 1, D.Wehrung 1, J.Starcevich 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 3, K.Hayes 2, L.Essenwanger 2, M.Brehaut 1, J.Gray 1, P.Haberfield 1, R.Armstrong 1
BEST - Newlyn: C.Currie, D.Wehrung, J.Starcevich, C.Giampaolo, T.Carey, F.Hay; Rokewood-Corindhap: E.Denouden, R.Armstrong, M.Aikman, M.Brehaut, K.Hayes, S.Worden
Springbank 2.11 6.13 8.18 9.21 (75)
Waubra 0.2 0.7 0.8 3.9 (27)
GOALS - Springbank: C.Quinlan 2, S.Donegan 2, J.Thompson 2, T.Finco 1, J.Simpson 1; Waubra: T.Ford 1, A.Baldwinson 1, B.Colligan 1
BEST - Springbank: J.Thompson, M.Lakey, J.Simpson, P.Glanford, H.Twaits, B.Haintz; Waubra: J.Knights, A.McPherson, J.Crebbin, T.Ford, H.Roscoe, J.Lukich
Learmonth 4.4 7.10 11.11 16.12 (108)
Beaufort 0.4 1.4 4.5 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Anderson 5, D.Folkes 4, M.Rowe 1, C.Kimber 1, M.Harbour 1, J.Neal 1, O.Ross 1, K.Swan 1, N.McIntosh 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 3, H.Slater 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, W.Green, D.Anderson, K.Swan, H.Crawley, O.Ross; Beaufor : M.Wilson, R.Luke, J.chester, T.Stubbs, L.Cox, J.Broadbent
Gordon 3.8 7.11 10.11 10.13 (73)
Clunes 2.2 4.3 7.6 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Gordon: J.Lampi 3, B.Griffiths 2, C.Ascough 2, T.Murphy 1, D.Pascoe 1, B.Sutcliffe 1; Clunes: J.Robertson 1, J.Simson 1, D.Bulluss 1, M.Wrigley 1, M.Coon 1, D.Robertson 1, D.Waldron 1, L.Wrigley 1
BEST - Gordon: J.Lampi, M.Gunnell, B.Schiltz, E.Crackel, J.Clampit, G.Clifford; Clunes: M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, J.Thomas, C.Newton, R.Thompson, D.Bulluss
Creswick 3.2 4.5 4.5 7.6 (48)
Ballan 1.0 2.0 3.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Creswick: G.Ablett 2, D.Whitfield 2, J.Anagnostou 1, R.Cox 1, A.Sedgwick 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 2, A.Mullane 1, J.Kurzman 1
BEST - Creswick: A.Sedgwick, P.Taranto, E.Henderson, D.Whitfield, B.Sternberg, G.Ablett; Ballan: R.Bongart, H.Bongart, T.Laurie, H.Thompson, T.Cox, J.Homewood
Bungaree 1.1 5.5 5.5 6.12 (48)
Dunnstown 3.3 4.4 4.9 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Bungaree: D.Murphy 2, I.Quick 2, B.Dodd 1, J.Murphy 1; Dunnstown: T.Wardell 2, F.Stevenson 1, D.Simpkin 1
BEST - Bungaree: J.Mahar, B.Dodd, D.Murphy, I.Quick, N.Browning, B.Willian; Dunnstown: R.Adams, P.Britt, K.Forde, C.Tangey, J.Stefani, T.Wardell
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
