The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Redan downs Devils, Burra find their mojo | R10 review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol's Adam Forbes strikes a pose as his kick sails through the goals. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Sebastopol's Adam Forbes strikes a pose as his kick sails through the goals. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

Redan became just the second team to take down Darley this season in a remarkable upset, while Sebastopol put together its best four-quarter performance of the year with a crucial win against Sunbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.