Redan became just the second team to take down Darley this season in a remarkable upset, while Sebastopol put together its best four-quarter performance of the year with a crucial win against Sunbury.
Wrap up the weekend's BFNL action here.
Redan showed what it is capable of this Ballarat Football Netball League season with a stunning upset win against Darley on Saturday.
The Lions spoiled the Devils' long-awaited return to Darley Park, leaving the new-look ground with an 18-point triumph.
It was the biggest scalp Gary Learmonth's side had claimed this season.
"I was confident going in that we could play good enough footy," Learmonth said.
"We were terrific both at the contest and outside.
"I thought our young kids forward of the ball were super once again."
Redan led at every break in the three-goal win and held off a few Darley comeback attempts throughout the contest.
Learmonth credited the work and mindset of his younger players following Saturday's performance.
"We've still got four under-18 players and a couple other guys that haven't played a lot of football," Learmonth said.
"Early on this season they were probably a bit worried about their performances and their spot in our team but they've all showed that they're capable enough so it's just about consistency.
"They have started to understand that they don't have to be the best player, they just have to play their role."
The evenness of the competition is well and truly on show ahead of the inter-league bye.
Redan, which sits seventh, is now just two games behind second-placed Sebastopol and one of three teams on 20 points.
Redan 4.0 9.4 11.5 15.7 (97)
Darley 3.5 5.8 9.12 11.13 (79)
GOALS: Redan: I.Grant 3, W.Madden 2, J.Werts 2, R.Gunsser 2, N.Kelson 2, M.Boyer 1, D.Phillips 1, N.Louw 1, G.Bell 1; Darley: W.Johnson 4, R.Matricardi 2, C.Murley 1, D.Matricardi 1, S.Page 1, D.Bishop 1, B.Bewley 1
BEST: Redan: I.Grant, J.Short, J.Werts, D.Phillips, C.Craig-Peters, N.Dunstan; Darley: B.Bewley, R.Matricardi, W.Johnson, M.Denham, M.Ward, S.Page
It was the Sebastopol of old at Marty Busch Reserve on Saturday as the Burra dealt Sunbury a 27-point defeat.
During the week, Sebastopol co-coach Michael Columbro admitted his side was yet to fire on all cylinders this season despite boasting a 7-2 win-loss record.
Following Saturday's performance, Columbro said it was as complete of a performance his side had put together all season.
"We felt as though the game was in our control for the majority of the contest," Columbro said.
"We started pretty slow, which is probably an area we need to concentrate on, but it took us 15 minutes or so to find our feet on Saturday.
"After that, we put on good defensive pressure, we were good at the contest and were able to apply plenty of heat on Sunbury to cause turnovers."
Toby Hutt led his side with three goals, but missed opportunities from the Burra forwards and midfielders kept Sunbury within striking distance.
Columbro said though the game was wrapped up by three-quarter time, inaccuracy prevented his side from finishing the game off earlier.
Liam Latch and Lachlan Cassidy both starred with over 30 touches each, but Columbro said it was a full-team performance on Saturday.
"We had 22 contributors, everyone played their role and we did what we needed to do to get the job done," Columbro said.
"I'm glad for the group's perspective that they can see what they can do now."
A trip to Darley Park awaits Sebastopol following the inter-league bye.
The Burra go head-to-head with a Darley outfit that has dropped its last two games.
"We've put ourselves in a really good place to be able to throw everything at Darley," Columbro said.
"We've just got to keep putting the work in and hopefully the results will take care of themselves.
"We'll give the boys a good rest over the break and launch head first into Darley."
Darley's shock loss to Redan saw the Burra rise into second place on the ladder.
Sebastopol 4.3 7.7 10.14 12.15 (87)
Sunbury 4.0 6.2 6.3 9.6 (60)
GOALS: Sebastopol: T.Hutt 3, A.Forbes 2, L.Latch 2, H.Papst 2, L.Kiel 2, C.Dummett 1; Sunbury: J.Sutton 4, C.Mobilio 2, M.Mclean 1, C.Brand 1, J.Egan 1
BEST: Sebastopol: T.Hutt, R.O'Keefe, J.Bambury, L.Latch, H.Papst, L.Cassidy; Sunbury: H.Minton-Connell, J.Egan, C.Brand, J.Guthrie, C.Bramble, J.Sutton
North Ballarat made no mistakes against Lake Wendouree on Saturday, enjoying a 68-point win at C.E. Brown Reserve.
It was the fifth-consecutive win for the Roosters who improve to a 7-3 win-loss record.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney said his side put together a strong performance in tricky conditions.
Nelson Troon earned best-on-ground honours as the young player continues to grow in confidence.
"He (Troon) was very good for us on Saturday," McCartney said.
"He's been good all year and for a young player he's doing a great job."
North Ballarat now has a two-week break with the bye in round 11 following the inter-league weekend off.
"We've had 10 weeks in a row, everyone has done a really good job and the whole club will have a rest for a week which is important," McCartney said.
"We've got some pretty solid games in front of us but we've done well to give ourselves a chance.
"For 10 weeks we've been in every single game."
Josh Chatfield rolled his ankle early in the contest and sat out the remainder of the game with McCartney noting he did not want to put him at risk especially with VFL duties.
North Ballarat 4.1 12.7 14.9 18.11 (119)
Lake Wendouree 1.0 4.0 6.2 8.3 (51)
GOALS: North Ballarat: Not provided; Lake Wendouree: S.Finlayson 2, B.Thompson 2, F.Loader 1, N.Pring 1, H.Pritchard 1
BEST: North Ballarat: N.Troon, J.Riding, R.Polkinghorne, S.McCartin, T.Bromley-Lynch, I.Carey; Lake Wendouree: J.O'Connell, B.Thompson, F.Fogaty, E.Preston, H.Robertson, T.Collins
A strong second half saw East Point record a much-needed 43-point win against Bacchus Marsh on Saturday.
The Roos headed down to Maddingley Park hoping to pick up four points and take a two-game winning streak into the inter-league bye, but were challenged early by an up-and-about Cobras outfit.
East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett said his side played a lot better after changing a few things at half time.
The Roos boasted three players with three goals or more to their name with Brad Whittaker (four goals), Bryson McDougall (three) and young gun Strahan Robinson (three) all contributing on Saturday.
Robinson continued his stellar start to senior football, taking his season tally to seven goals from four games.
"For a young kid Strahan is definitely holding his own," Merrett said.
"He's got strong hands and provides a pretty good focal point for us up forward."
Robinson is one of 10 young debutants the Roos have blooded this season.
The 43-point win sees East Point remain in the top six despite Redan's upset victory as the competition enters the inter-league bye.
East Point 3.7 3.9 14.14 14.14 (98)
Bacchus Marsh 1.2 3.4 8.7 8.7 (55)
GOALS: East Point: B.Whittaker 4, B.McDougall 3, S.Robinson 3, J.Jeffrey 2, J.Merrett 1, J.Dodd 1; Bacchus Marsh: B.Kerney 3, C.Salmon 1, A.Porter 1, E.Davis 1, J.McCreery 1, J.Parente 1
BEST: East Point: B.McDougall, J.Dodd, J.Johnston, J.Jeffrey, L.Howard, B.Whittaker; Bacchus Marsh: L.Goetz, J.McCreery, J.Parente, A.Craig, T.Shea, H.Tudball
Melton returned from its two-week break in dominant fashion, thumping Ballarat by 121 points at MacPherson Park on Saturday.
Despite season-ending injuries to Liam Carter and Brett McIntyre, the Bloods stayed a class above as Ryan Carter (four goals) and Brenton Payne (four goals) both shared big days out up forward.
North Melbourne VFL captain Jack Watkins lined up alongside his brother, Melton skipper, Lachlan in the triple-digit win.
The Bloods now sit one game clear on top of the BFNL ladder following Darley's loss.
Melton 5.3 12.6 17.7 22.15 (147)
Ballarat 2.2 2.2 3.5 3.8 (26)
GOALS: Melton: B.Payne 4, R.Carter 4, L.Heaney 3, B.Kight 3, R.Davis 3, Z.Russell 2, K.Borg 2, L.Watkins 1; Ballarat: A.Hooper 2, P.Simpson 1
BEST: Melton: Not provided; Ballarat: M.Powling, B.Wardley, Z.Maple, A.Hooper, P.Simpson, K.Mellington
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.