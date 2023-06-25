The appearance of Gary Ablett junior in Creswick colours was always going to be a big hit.
Of course Creswick wanted to have the better of Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League fixture and the Wickers did that, winning by 23 points on Saturday.
However, it was always going to be more than getting the premiership points.
This was a unique opportunity for fans to see one of the greatest players the AFL has seen up close and personal at community football level.
The "Ablett Show" did not disappoint.
The football public turned out in droves, with the biggest crowd Creswick supporters and officials could remember being at a home game for the club.
A saturated playing surface meant the contest was always going to be a hard-fought stoppage game in which players, even one as skilled as Ablett, were going to find challenging.
This did not stop Ablett putting his stamp on the match as he rotated between on-ball and forward duties.
He gave Creswick and the crowd just the start they were hoping for - the first goal of the match, off the ground from close range.
Earlier he had a running shot from a tight angle and for a moment it looked like he had steered it through.
If he had split the big sticks, it would have brought the house down.
That moment would come much later, just minutes from the final siren.
Creswick was already comfortably in front, but the fans wanted one more Ablett highlight to take away.
He delivered, getting on the end of a handball across half forward and skidding the ball through for his second goal.
It was a fitting finale to a fun day for everyone, including Ablett, who post game spent an extended time signing autographs.
"I had an absolute ball, I really did," Ablett told The Courier.
"It's a really good club and a great group of guys and it has been a pleasure spending the last couple of days with them."
As well as match day commitments, Ablett had a light training run with Creswick on Friday.
"I got in on Friday and I wanted to come along and train with the boys just to get to know them and meet them," the 29-year-old said.
"That was really important to me and the boys were all good fun, the training session was up and about and I knew how excited they all were about today.
"It reminded me a lot of my junior football.
"I know how much it means to the community so to be able to come out, play games while my body still can and get around a town like this means the world to me," Ablett said.
