A George Stevens' masterclass helped the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on their way to a 33-point win against the Dandenong Stingrays in Saturday's round 11 Talent League action.
The South Warrnambool product had a career-high 44 disposals along with seven tackles in the 8.16 (64) to 5.1 (31) victory.
Stevens could have had an even bigger day out had he kicked straight, with the young gun finishing with three behinds to his name.
It continues a stellar run of form for Stevens, who was Vic Country's best player in its National Championships clash against South Australia.
The hard-nosed midfield bull has been compared with Port Adelaide Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines by AFL National Talent Manager Kevin Sheehan.
Sheehan said it was Stevens' kicking skills that set him apart from other draftee hopefuls.
"He's as good a kick as you'll see," Sheehan said.
"That's where he's unique he just uses the ball so well.
"Penetrating whether it's a short or longer kick, doesn't fumble, he's courageous. I think he's pretty well suited when he's in at the stoppage as well where no-one's looking at whether you're quick over 20 or 30 metres, you're at the fall of the ball.
Stevens, who returned to football this season after sitting on the sidelines last year with an ACL injury, has been in strong form for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League, averaging 25.8 disposals from six matches.
He has also captained the AFL Academy side in games against Port Adelaide Magpies and Carlton reserves this year and made his VFL debut for Geelong in April.
Sheehan said the youngster couldn't have done much more for his draft stocks.
"To come off the challenge of an ACL (isn't easy)," he said.
"It's a hell of a challenge and he's certainly lived up to all of the promise he'd shown when we first saw him the year before (2021)."
Stevens - unsurprisingly - earned best-on-ground honours in the Rebels win against Dandenong.
His Vic Country teammates in Lachlan Charleson (23 disposals, one goal) and Joel Freijah (21 disposals, two goals) also put together strong performances in tricky conditions.
It was a crucial win for the Rebels, who improve to a 5-3 win-loss record and bounce back from a big loss to Gippsland in round nine in style.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls suffered a fifth-consecutive defeat on Saturday, losing to the Dandenong Stingrays by 48 points at Mars Stadium.
The Rebels managed just one goal, through Molly Walton in the final term, in the 1.3 (9) to 9.3 (57) result.
Walton led her side with 24 disposals as well as nine tackles.
Dandenong raced out to a four-goal advantage in the first quarter, making the most of a friendly Ballarat breeze.
Though the Rebels held the Stingrays scoreless in the second term, Sally Riley's side failed to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal.
The Rebels managed just three behinds in the second term and went into half time trailing by 21 points.
The tricky conditions did the Rebels no favours in the third term, with Dandenong replicating its performance from the opening quarter.
The Stingrays piled on another four goals and - as they did in the first quarter - held the Rebels scoreless to wrap the contest up by three quarter time.
The loss sees the Rebels fall to 13th on the 18-team Talent League Girls ladder.
The Rebels have another week off before a must-win clash against the Murray Bushrangers.
The Bushrangers sit last, winless through eight games.
They suffered a 51-point defeat at the hands of the Western Jets on Saturday.
The Bushrangers will have another chance to get on the board before their clash with the Rebels, hosting Bendigo on Saturday.
