Talent League: George Stevens shines as Rebels rout Stingrays

By The Courier
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:00am
George Stevens starred for the GWV Rebels with 44 disposals against Dandenong. Picture by Adam Trafford
A George Stevens' masterclass helped the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on their way to a 33-point win against the Dandenong Stingrays in Saturday's round 11 Talent League action.

