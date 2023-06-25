JACK Davidson's three pointer with just six seconds on the clock has led the Ballarat Miners to a heartstopping one-point win over Kilsyth on Saturday night.
From six points down deep in the last quarter, with no time-out remaining, Davidson, the competition's top-scorer by averages, was sublime with a shot that never looked like missing as the Miners scored a 97-96 win.
Kilsyth had one final opportunity to seize the win, but Adrian Tomada's long-range bomb missed, handing the Miners an incredible win.
The import led the way on the scoresheet with 29 points, while Tyler Rudolph - who looks well on his way to a club MVP - hit 25, and Adam Thoseby chimed in with 24, including an impressive nine of 14 from the field.
It was the perfect tonic for the Miners who will go into the final five games of the season, beginning with a home double header next weekend confident of slipping into the play-offs.
Coach Luke Sunderland was full of praise for his team's will to win when all looked lost. "We had a few lucky breaks in the last minute, we were due for some luck and things went our way this time," he said.
"We think if we win four of our last six we should do enough to get in, we've got the first one. Diamond Valley will be crucial one, because there is a tie-breaker situation in play if you've only played a side once."
While the scoreboard showed a distinct difference between the starting five and the bench players in terms of output, Sunderland said he was pleased with the depth in the squad.
He pointed out Zac Dunmore's six points at 100 per cent from his seven minutes on court as an example of a player putting the team first and playing his role to perfection.
The Miners next face Ringwood in a must win game on Friday night before a clash with finals aspirant Eltham on Sunday. Eltham started the season in a blaze of glory, but has dropped four of its past five matches including a 36-point defeat to Knox on Saturday night.
Ballarat Miners 97 (J Davidson 27, T Rudolph 25, A Thoseby 24) def Kilsyth Cobras 96 (C Galbreath 29, A Tomada 20)
