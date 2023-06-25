THE Ballarat Miners women have fallen just short of their fourth win of the season, going down to Kilsyth by six points on Saturday night.
Trailing by just four at the last change, the Miners were on the receiving end of a Georgia Booth special to start the last quarter. Booth scored seven points early in the term to see the Cobras get out to a 12-point lead.
But the MIners would not be denied and fought on gallantly to close the game to within three with just a few seconds left when Kristy Rinaldi scored after a Tayanna Jones steal and assist.
The Miners were unable to gain possession back in the frantic final seconds with Booth shooting a three to close out the game and a 64-58 win.
Ballarat can certainly hold its head up high after this one. Booth would prove just too strong for the opposition. She finished the night with 29 points and four rebounds, while Alisia Jenkins was an absolute tower of strength all night with 21 points, and incredibly 20 rebounds, eight of those in offence, giving her team plenty of second looks at the basket.
For the Miners, Tayanna Jones got back to some of her best form after a down weekend at home last week. Once again she struggled for accuracy, shooting at just over 30 per cent, but she put plenty of shots up on the night, finishing as leading scorer for her team with 18 points.
Both she and Emma Karamovic brought down 11 board each as remarkably, they managed to tie up the rebound stats despite the dominance of Jenkins.
The Miners went into the match with just seven players taking the court, minus young guns Jemma Amoore and Milly Sharp, making the result all the more meritorious.
It's been a tough season, but there's been plenty of good signs in the past few weeks. Next weekend is the final double-header at home, starting with a clash against Ringwood on Friday night before meeting Eltham on Sunday. Both opponent are coming off losses on Sunday.
Ballarat Miners 58 (T Jones 18, A Wehrung 17, E Karamovic 14) def by Kilsyth Cobras 64 (G Booth 29, A Jenkins 21)
