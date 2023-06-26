The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Burra brilliance continues, Lakers scare Roosters | A Grade Netball Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol star Adut Manyiel. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Sebastopol star Adut Manyiel. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sebastopol stunned Sunbury with a 20-goal win in round 10 of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season, solidifying itself as a top team this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.