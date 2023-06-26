BFNL 2023: Burra brilliance continues, Lakers scare Roosters | A Grade Netball Wrap

Sebastopol stunned Sunbury with a 20-goal win in round 10 of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season, solidifying itself as a top team this year.
Sebastopol playing coach Narelle Perkins admitted the win had her feeling like she was on "cloud nine" on Saturday.
"I said to the girls that if we went in as a team and played our game then that was all I could ask for," Perkins said.
"We knew we were going up against some of the most skillful players in the league but I just wanted us to play our game and play our role and at the end of the day that was okay regardless.
"We did just that, we put four quarters of netball together which I'm incredibly proud of."
The Burra went head-to-head with a full strength Sunbury outfit with the Marty Busch battle living up to expectations.
Perkins said it was an all-around team performance en route to the 52-32 win.
"The girls just played phenomenal, I couldn't pick a best player," Perkins said.
"I don't think the final score truly reflected the contest.
"It was hard right from the very start, it was a physical battle for every pass and every throw.
"Everything we did was made so hard by Sunbury which is a credit to them."
Perkins noted that it was comfortably one of the best wins over the last couple of years for Sebastopol, but refused to take credit for where the highly-competitive club now finds itself midway through the season.
"I can't take all the credit for it (the current results)," Perkins said.
"There has been a lot of hard years and a lot of hard work done by the people before me.
"Georgia Cann spent 10 years building this and she stepped away and now I get to reap the benefits of everything she had been building so I feel very blessed to be honest."
The statement-making win capped off a big week for the Burra, who were crowned premiers in the Wendouree Netball Association mid-week competition.
"At the start of the season I put us in a pre-season competition, which I didn't know went halfway into our season, but I put us in that just to get us extra court play and get our fitness up," Perkins said.
"We had the grand final against Learmonth on Wednesday and had a good win against them."
Sebastopol took care of business against a strong Sunbury outfit, but faces an almighty challenge when it visits Darley Park to take on the undefeated Devils in round 11.
Darley improved to a perfect 9-0 win-loss record with a 54-32 win against Redan.
The Lions were missing some key players in the Devils' first home game of the season.
North Ballarat and Lake Wendouree played out a thriller at C.E. Brown Reserve, with the Lakers giving the Roosters an almighty scare in the one-goal loss.
Ballarat kept its finals hopes alive with a win against Melton, while East Point finally claimed its first win of the season against Bacchus Marsh.
A GRADE
East Point d Bacchus Marsh
Darley 54 d Redan 32
North Ballarat 47 d Lake Wendouree 46
Ballarat 57 d Melton 33
Sebastopol 52 d Sunbury 32
LADDER: DARLEY 40 points, 174.26%; NORTH BALLARAT 36, 154.79; SEBASTOPOL 32, 147.42; REDAN 28, 143.91; SUNBURY 24, 155.63; LAKE WENDOUREE 24, 153.35; Melton South 16, 102.47; Ballarat 16, 69.61; Melton 12, 74.95; East Point 4, 57.08; Bacchus Marsh 4, 14.55.
B GRADE
East Point 45 d Bacchus Marsh 27
Redan 36 d Darley 30
Lake Wendouree 33 d North Ballarat 31
Ballarat 54 d Melton 29
Sunbury 27 d Sebastopol 24
LADDER: REDAN 36, 163.64; NORTH BALLARAT 36, 152.85; MELTON SOUTH 32, 122.11; DARLEY 30, 150.68; LAKE WENDOUREE 28, 117.38; SEBASTOPOL 24, 98.75; Sunbury 18, 112.50; Ballarat 12, 75.39; East Point 12, 73.75; Melton 8, 62.13; Bacchus Marsh 4, 47.53.
C GRADE
East Point 47 d Bacchus Marsh 11
Darley 37 d Redan 27
North Ballarat 46 d Lake Wendouree 16
Melton 49 d Ballarat 31
Sebastopol 52 d Sunbury 32
LADDER: DARLEY 36, 185.48; LAKE WENDOUREE 36, 156.94; SUNBURY 36, 150.49; SEBASTOPOL 28, 141.06; REDAN 24, 129.85; EAST POINT 22, 119.67; Melton South 18, 91.72; Melton 18, 79.57; Ballarat 10, 76.56; North Ballarat 8, 63.48; Bacchus Marsh 4, 28.17.
D GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 36 d East Point 31
Redan 32 d Darley 17
Lake Wendouree 41 d North Ballarat 36
Ballarat 43 d Melton 28
Sunbury 24 d Sebastopol 4
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 34, 123.41; BALLARAT 32, 122.55; NORTH BALLARAT 32, 120.13; SUNBURY 28, 133.33; MELTON SOUTH 26, 103.41; REDAN 22, 91.24; Sebastopol 18, 88.84; Bacchus Marsh 16, 82.84; East Point 14, 93.10; Darley 10, 79.12; Melton 8, 79.50.
E GRADE
East Point 31 d Bacchus Marsh 17
Redan 28 d Darley 16
Lake Wendouree 25 d North Ballarat 22
Melton 28 d Ballarat 19
Sebastopol 24 d Sunbury 13
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 40 points, 174.14%; LAKE WENDOUREE 36, 187.32; NORTH BALLARAT 28, 125.71; MELTON 28, 105.74; EAST POINT 24, 109.78; REDAN 24, 105.49; Sebastopol 20, 111.73; Sunbury 12, 73.11; BALLARAT (FNC) 12, 68.47; DARLEY 12, 58.88; Bacchus Marsh 4, 44.81
19/UNDER
East Point 39 d Bacchus Marsh 11
Darley 51 d Redan 25
North Ballarat 53 d Lake Wendouree 15
Ballarat 80 d Melton 10
Sebastopol 40 d Sunbury 15
LADDER: DARLEY 40, 318.92; SEBASTOPOL 40, 304.67; NORTH BALLARAT 32, 201.36; BALLARAT 28, 140.56; REDAN 24, 116.55; MELTON SOUTH 20, 96.86; East Point 20, 90.06; Sunbury 16, 95.70; Lake Wendouree 8, 51.37; Bacchus Marsh 8, 25.00; Melton 4, 22.74.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.