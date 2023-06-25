The Courier
CHFL R9: Buninyong, Newlyn get crucial wins, no stopping Bungaree | game-by-game reviews, details

By David Brehaut
Updated June 25 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
Ballan duo Lachie Conlan, left, and Austin Bongart do their best to keep the football away from Creswick's Gary Ablett junior. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Here's a full run down of all the games in round nine in the Central Highlands Football League.

