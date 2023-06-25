Here's a full run down of all the games in round nine in the Central Highlands Football League.
Again there was so much to take in, including the impact of injuries for a premiership contender and potentially the start of a late charge by finals contender.
Creswick capitalised on a marginally better first half to get its second win of the season at Ballan's expense in the CHFL on Saturday.
With AFL champion Gary Ablett running around for the Wickers at Creswick, they made better use of their opportunities to build a 17-point lead in the second quarter and that would be enough.
There was little between the sides, sharing the honours in the territory battle, but Creswick was the cleaner in attack as it finished 23 points to the better.
Ablett made his mark with the first and last goals of the game - important in a match in which scoring was not easy.
Ballan threw everything at it, keeping Creswick scoreless in the third term in a vastly improved performance.
One goal in each quarter never looked like being enough for the Blues though.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said it was a great day all around.
He said the outcome was exactly what the club was looking for.
"We got the four (premiership) points and had Gaz impact at the right times, bringing the big crowd into the play."
Borchers said it was all about territory.
"It was about getting the football into your half, keeping it there as long possible and hopefully creating chances for a shot on goal."
He said importantly Creswick had also been able to respond to momentum shifts when Ballan had challenged, something it had not been able to do regularly this season.
"We were able to stand firm and remain composed until we were able to get play back on our terms."
While disappointed not tro get the win, Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent could not fault the effort of his players on the back of the influx of some youngsters from the under-18s and other newcomers.
Former Ballan player Ash Mullane also lined up, making the trip from Western Australia for a once-off appearance.
He was particularly pleased with the way the Blues started.
"We've been starting ordinary and there was really good intent early.
"The contest was even across the day, but we have to learn to make the most of our opportunities," Broadbent said.
Creswick 3.2 4.5 4.5 7.6 (48)
Ballan 1.0 2.0 3.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Creswick: G.Ablett 2, D.Whitfield 2, J.Anagnostou 1, R.Cox 1, A.Sedgwick 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 2, A.Mullane 1, J.Kurzman 1
BEST - Creswick: A.Sedgwick, P.Taranto, E.Henderson, D.Whitfield, B.Sternberg, G.Ablett; Ballan: R.Bongart, H.Bongart, T.Laurie, H.Thompson, T.Cox, J.Homewood
Bungaree continues to go from strength-to-strength.
The Demons stretched their unbeaten run to eight games with a 15-point win over Dunnstown in heavy and windy conditions at Bungaree on Saturday.
This keeps Bungaree on top of the ladder on percentage from Gordon.
In contrast, it was Dunnstown's fifth loss and has it hanging onto eighth position by percentage and facing a fight to play finals - a prospect few would have considered likely pre-season.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight believes the third quarter was pivotal in a low-scoring tussle - with the Demons keeping Dunnstown to five behinds when kicking to what was exclusively the scoring end in the second half.
"We didn't score in that quarter and they didn't score in the last. The two-point lead at three quarter time was crucial."
Waight said it was a tough day and game of wills.
"I probably asked more our mids than I had in previous weeks from a personnel perspective and they stood up really well."
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins described it as a "slug fest" in the choppy conditions.
"We had our opportunities. We lacked composure on occasions and didn't capitalise. We left goals out there and at the end of the day they finished in front."
He said the Towners had been left to rue the third quarter when they dominated territory, but could not convert.
"It was always going to be an uphill battle in the last quarter."
Bungaree 1.1 5.5 5.5 6.12 (48)
Dunnstown 3.3 4.4 4.9 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Bungaree: D.Murphy 2, I.Quick 2, B.Dodd 1, J.Murphy 1; Dunnstown: T.Wardell 2, F.Stevenson 1, D.Simpkin 1
BEST - Bungaree: J.Mahar, B.Dodd, D.Murphy, I.Quick, N.Browning, B.Willian; Dunnstown: R.Adams, P.Britt, K.Forde, C.Tangey, J.Stefani, T.Wardell
Buninyong is looming as a combination with the potential to shake up the finals race.
The Bombers put everyone in the battle for a finals berth on notice with a 31-point win over Skipton at Skipton on Saturday.
This was no ordinary victory. With only two wins to its name in the opening eight rounds, Buninyong ended a seven-game winning streak by the Emus and for the moment tipped them out of the top four.
There is a strong sense of deja vu around the Bombers.
This time last season they had just two wins - one less than they have now. They went on to win their last eight home and away games and play finals.
While the improvement this season of Bungaree and Carngham-Linton does make that run much tougher, Buninyong has closed within one game of the top eight.
Dunnstowns holds down eighth, just one game ahead of Buninyong, and right now that appears to be the only finals berth still up for grabs, but there is a long way to go.
Dunnstown, Learmonth and Clunes are on four wins - two adrift of Hepburn and Newlyn, one one clear of Rokewood-Corindhap and Buninyong, which meet next round.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughin said they had been setting themselves to defeat a team above them on the ladder and were fairly confident they had the game to match Skipton.
"We had a very strong plan we wanted to implement and it worked."
He said getting a strong start - 4.1 to 0.2 in the first term - had been important.
A 27-point break at the last change was always going too much for Skipton to peg back.
O'Loughlin said the continued return of players from injuries was also making a difference.
He said with more to come back in coming weeks, hopefully the Bombers could keep stringing some good performances together.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the first quarter was telling and then later in the day Buninyong's better players had got away from the Emus.
Buninyong 4.1 5.5 8.8 12.11 (83)
Skipton 0.2 3.2 4.5 7.10 (52)
GOALS - Buninyong: A.Hart 4, L.Burbidge 2, J.Ottavi 1, J.Rodgers 1, D.Micallef 1, A.Domic 1, L.Stewart 1, D.Sliwa 1; Skipton: R.Monument 3, P.Graham 2, J.Cuttler 1, J.Cusack 1
BEST - Buninyong: A.Domic, A.Hart, D.Micallef, J.Rodgers, J.Ottavi, J.Robertson; Skipton: S.Romeril, M.Romeril, J.McClure, T.Hughes, J.Cuttler, J.Wilson
Newlyn avoided an upset loss to Rokewood-Corindhap at Smythesdale, making full use of a strong wind with five last-quarter goals to get home by four points.
With just two games between the leading seven sides, it was a crucial outcome for the seventh-placed Cats.
Coach Marcus Darmody said defeat would have made getting into the top four extremely difficult if not impossible.
"We were very lucky to get out of it.
"We were just able to hold on.
"They were the better side for three quarters. Their midfield was all over us, but fortunately we had a strong 20-minute patch in the last."
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said the Grasshoppers had run out of manpower when the Newlyn made its run.
He said while a lot went right on the day, leading for most of the game, they had again come up short.
"We couldn't hold on."
Macgowan said the performance had again highlighted that while the Grasshoppers were a good first quarter side, it continued to have trouble playing out games.
"It happens most week. We consistently win first quarters, but kick more points than goals, and pay the price."
He said injuries had also taken a toll, with a handful of players with issues during the day.
INJURIES
Rokewood-Corindhap: Mitch McLaughlin (back), Patrick Haberfield (dislocated thumb), Connore Parkin (broken finger), Ed Denouden (ankle), Luke Philp (ankle).
Newlyn 1.0 4.3 7.4 12.10 (82)
Rokewood-Corindhap 4.6 7.7 10.11 11.12 (78)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Darmody 4, F.Hay 3, C.Currie 2, D.Fishwick 1, D.Wehrung 1, J.Starcevich 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 3, K.Hayes 2, L.Essenwanger 2, M.Brehaut 1, J.Gray 1, P.Haberfield 1, R.Armstrong 1
BEST - Newlyn: C.Currie, D.Wehrung, J.Starcevich, C.Giampaolo, T.Carey, F.Hay; Rokewood-Corindhap: E.Denouden, R.Armstrong, M.Aikman, M.Brehaut, K.Hayes, S.Worden
Springbank made it six wins end.
The Tigers kept Waubra goalless for three quarters before running out 48-point victors at Wallace.
Springbank, which is fourth with just the two losses, might have finished much further in front if not for inaccuracy early - 2.11 in the first term.
Waubra did finally hit the scoreboard late, with three majors in the last term to outscore the home side.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said the last quarter was a positive.
He said it was important that the Roos were not dropping their heads when out of a game.
"We keep playing and stick at it."
He said he continued to be encouraged by the improvement being shown by young and less experienced players.
"We're starting to see young guys among our better players. They're improving. They're not leaving it up to the more experienced such as James Lukich, Darcy Jenkins and Alex McPherson."
INJURIIES
Waubra: Kynan Lee (hamstring)
Springbank 2.11 6.13 8.18 9.21 (75)
Waubra 0.2 0.7 0.8 3.9 (27)
GOALS - Springbank: C.Quinlan 2, S.Donegan 2, J.Thompson 2, T.Finco 1, J.Simpson 1; Waubra: T.Ford 1, A.Baldwinson 1, B.Colligan 1
BEST - Springbank: J.Thompson, M.Lakey, J.Simpson, P.Glanford, H.Twaits, B.Haintz; Waubra: J.Knights, A.McPherson, J.Crebbin, T.Ford, H.Roscoe, J.Lukich
Learmonth continues to stare down eighth position after defeating Beaufort by 79 points at Beaufort.
With Dunnstown and Clunes losing, the Lakies are within percentage of eighth-placed Dunnstown, although they do face Bungaree and Carngham-Linton over the next two weeks.
Learmonth kept the Crows goalless in the first and last terms, allowing it to keep increasing a 24-point lead set up in the opening quarter.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said he had had some concerns how the Lakies might handle the conditions, but in the end was pleased with the outcome.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said despite the margin there was a lot to like about the Crows.
"The effort was really good. Much better than last last week.
"We were competitive around the football. Our tackle count was up. We had a good attitude and were invested in the game.
"We gave it a real go."
Learmonth 4.4 7.10 11.11 16.12 (108)
Beaufort 0.4 1.4 4.5 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Anderson 5, D.Folkes 4, M.Rowe 1, C.Kimber 1, M.Harbour 1, J.Neal 1, O.Ross 1, K.Swan 1, N.McIntosh 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 3, H.Slater 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, W.Green, D.Anderson, K.Swan, H.Crawley, O.Ross; Beaufor : M.Wilson, R.Luke, J.chester, T.Stubbs, L.Cox, J.Broadbent
Gordon remains unbeaten, but is counting the cost after downing Clunes by 19 points at Clunes.
Riely Ranieri's season is almost certainly over with keen trouble after damaging a meniscus.
Jordan Clampit and Billy Griffiths strained hamstrings, and Darby McGuigan was concussed just moments after going onto the ground in his first senior appearance of the year.
Griffiths is expected to miss at least a month.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said losing three of those players early had taken a mental toll on the Eagles and in end it wa satisfying to get home with the win.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had probably gone a little too defensive behind the ball early.
He believed once they settled they held their own, but there had been too much work to do after trailing by 23 points at three quarter time.
Gordon 3.8 7.11 10.11 10.13 (73)
Clunes 2.2 4.3 7.6 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Gordon: J.Lampi 3, B.Griffiths 2, C.Ascough 2, T.Murphy 1, D.Pascoe 1, B.Sutcliffe 1; Clunes: J.Robertson 1, J.Simson 1, D.Bulluss 1, M.Wrigley 1, M.Coon 1, D.Robertson 1, D.Waldron 1, L.Wrigley 1
BEST - Gordon: J.Lampi, M.Gunnell, B.Schiltz, E.Crackel, J.Clampit, G.Clifford; Clunes: M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, J.Thomas, C.Newton, R.Thompson, D.Bulluss
Carngham-Linton's remarkable revival continues with it now sitting in third position.
The Saints had a predictably commanding 74-point win over Daylesford at Snake Valley.
Three games inside the top eight, finals now look a formality after seven wins at the midway point of the season.
While the final margin was sizeable, Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble was not feeling comfortable at half-time when up by just 11 points.
"They really pushed us up to half-time. I was a bit worried.
"We changed up a few things and everything seemed to kick into gear."
The Saints added 10.13 in the second half to Daylesford's 1.4.
INJURIES
Carngham-Linton: Matt Knight (jarred thumb), Tom Clark (back)
Carngham-Linton 5.1 5.7 9.15 15.20 (110)
Daylesford 3.4 3.8 3.11 4.12 (36)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: D.O'Brien 5, M.Knight 3, B.Benson 3, T.Scoble 2, M.Richardson 1, J.Foley 1; Daylesford : M.Steen 1, J.Cummings 1, L.Hall 1, T.Maher 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: J.O'Brien, K.Raven, W.Bruty, M.Giddings, J.O'Brien, T.Raven; Daylesford: J.Hall, C.Peart, B.Jones, T.Nesbitt, A.Pasahidis, L.Jones
BUNGAREE 32, 263.76
GORDON 32, 180.26
CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 177.7
SPRINGBANK 28, 177.01
SKIPTON 28, 146.32
HEPBURN 24, 175.26
NEWLYN 24, 120.58
DUNNSTOWN 16, 134.93
Learmonth 16, 108.85
Clunes 16, 90.73
Rokewood-Coirndhap 12, 95.19
Buninyong 12, 91.49
Creswick 8, 46.26
Daylesford 6, 49.02
Ballan 4 36.87
Beaufort 2, 48.72
Waubra 0, 45.25
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
