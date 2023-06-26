The Courier
BFLW 2023: Valiant Lakers fall short, Cobras finally strike

By The Courier
June 26 2023 - 10:00am
Vanessa Mayne of Bacchus Marsh (left) celebrates with Zali Spratling. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Vanessa Mayne of Bacchus Marsh (left) celebrates with Zali Spratling. Pictures by Adam Trafford

Darley was dealt a scare by Lake Wendouree on Saturday, but held off a valiant Lakers outfit to record a 10-point win in round 10's BFLW action.

