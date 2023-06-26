BFLW 2023: Valiant Lakers fall short, Cobras finally strike

Darley was dealt a scare by Lake Wendouree on Saturday, but held off a valiant Lakers outfit to record a 10-point win in round 10's BFLW action.
The Devils have lost just two games this season, both to Redan, as Lake Wendouree showed how far it has come this year.
The C.E. Brown contest, which followed Lake Wendouree's senior match against North Ballarat, went down to the wire as the Lakers found themselves with a slim three-point advantage at the final break.
It was an almighty fightback from the Lakers in the third term, with Nathan Achison's side enjoying a 16-point swing to snatch the lead.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, Darley proved too classy in the final term, booting three goals to one en route to a 6.6 (42) to 4.6 (32) victory in what was comfortably one of the games of the season.
Darley's Kim Bessell proved the game changer once again with four goals, while Lakers star recruit Katelene Cook added three of her own.
The Lakers sit third, two wins behind Darley.
CARISBROOK could not get the chocolates on the birthday of Lady Redbacks export turned AFLW star Paige Scott as it fell to Bacchus Marsh on Sunday.
Scott's former side left its run against Bacchus Marsh too late as the Cobras walked away from Northern Oval 2 with a 19-point triumph.
The Redbacks managed just one goal to three quarter time before finding their groove in the final term, kicking two goals while keeping the Cobras scoreless.
Bacchus Marsh skipper Amy Garofalo led by example with a game-high three goals to earn best-on-ground honours.
It was the Cobras' first win since the opening round, when they last played Carisbrook on April 16.
REDAN improved to a league-best 10-0 win-loss record with a thumping win against East Point on Friday night.
Under the lights of Eastern Oval the Lions continued their winning ways, but the Dragons provided a fight early.
A 10-point margin in Redan's favour at quarter time was a strong effort by the Dragon's defence, before the floodgates opened and the Lions showed why they are the team to beat this season.
The Lions enjoyed a five-goal final term to put the icing on the cake in the 79-point win.
Jess Bokma and Ellen Werts both booted three goals while Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Jenna Burke (two goals) continued her red-hot form.
The BFLW now enters a bye week with the inter-league clash between Hampden and Ballarat on Saturday.
