A hunting knife was recovered from a car that crashed into two other vehicles on Monday morning, with the driver and a passenger fleeing the scene.
It's understood their vehicle, a maroon Toyota Camry, crashed into the car in front, a Hyundai SUV, which rear-ended a third vehicle near Davies Street at the pedestrian traffic lights about 9.05am.
The Camry had significant front-end damage, while the Hyundai was written off and towed from the scene.
Police at the scene said the driver and one other person - believed to be males - ran from the crash, and their car had stolen number plates.
Plain-clothes police were seen inspecting the Camry after the crash, retrieving what appeared to be a hunting knife.
Senior Constable Matthew Rhodes said the car, which contained personal belongings, would be forensically examined.
He said further police inquires would be made and urged anyone who saw the incident or who had dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A witness first on the scene told The Courier he heard a skid and bang after he left Ballarat Autoglass near the crash.
He said he saw two males leave the Camry, and chase and catch a dog before running through the tunnel on Davies Street under the railway line towards Scott Parade.
The witness said he then approached the female driver of the Hyundai to assist her.
Mair Street east-bound was closed between the Grenville Street roundabout and Davies Street until the road was cleared.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to an accident in Ballarat Central just after 9am and no emergency treatment or transport was required.
