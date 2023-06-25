The Courier
Mair Street closed after three-car crash, police investigating

By The Courier
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:46am, first published 9:45am
Police and firefighters at the Mair Street crash. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A hunting knife was recovered from a car that crashed into two other vehicles on Monday morning, with the driver and a passenger fleeing the scene.

