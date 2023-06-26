Dollar value increase, projects dropped in budget latest

Ballarat ratepayers hip pockets will be hit harder with the final council budget draft due to be discussed this week.
The final budget, in the agenda for Wednesday's City of Ballarat council meeting also has had several projects removed.
Walkers who use Whitefield Street near Black Hill Reserve will have to wait longer for the road to be worked on but the council flagged the project to be tackled at a later date.
The draft budget promised $36.3 million for Capital Road Infrastructure but the final budget removed Whitefield Street in Black Hill off the Major New Capital Road Project.
Seven spots have also been removed from the footpath works - Ulswater Road, Dyson Drive, Campbells Cr, Banyule Drive, Stawell Street, and Eyre Street.
The council has committed $3 million for footpaths in the city.
Rates notices might be even higher as the rates in the dollar to be declared have all minutely increased - this relates to the land value of properties which their rates are based off of.
The proposed budget also included a 3.5 per cent rate increase.
Some amendments are on a more positive note.
Fees relating to Rowan View, a council operated child care facility, will be removed as there will be no fees for children attending. Placements will be fully subsidised by additional State Government Child Care Subsidies.
The council budget proposed an increase for childcare services.
The fees will increase in 2023 and again in 2024 where families could be paying $10 more per day by 2024.
The new facility Rowan View was proposed to have the same fees - $134.80 per day, per child, which will now be scrapped from the final 2023-24 budget.
Terminology for the cloth nappy program will be expanded to cover all items included in the rebate and will be changed to reusable nappy, period and sanitary products rebate. Deputy mayor Amy Johnson raised this at the special council meeting earlier in June.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
