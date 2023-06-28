The Courier
BFNL 2023: Grant back in business, Troon arrives | Rd 10 POTY

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Nelson Troon earned best-on-ground honours for North Ballarat on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Nelson Troon earned best-on-ground honours for North Ballarat on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Redan's Izaac Grant led his side over the line against Darley in one of the upsets of the season, with the mid-forward picking up five votes in the three-goal win.

