Redan's Izaac Grant led his side over the line against Darley in one of the upsets of the season, with the mid-forward picking up five votes in the three-goal win.
His five-vote tally sees him move to 20 votes alongside East Point's Matt Johnston and Darley's Brett Bewley, with the Henderson Medallist polled two votes with 42 touches in the loss.
The trio are chasing Roosters young gun Riley Polkinghorne, who sits seven votes clear of East Point's Jordan Johnston on 28 votes.
Polkinghorne picked up two votes against Lake Wendouree with 28 disposals, but it was Nelson Troon who stole the show with his best game of the season.
Troon tallied 30 possessions and booted three goals to finish with 153 ranking points on Saturday.
Toby Hutt became Sebastopol's leading vote-getter with a second five-vote performance of the season against Sunbury.
The Burra swept the votes with Liam Latch picking up his first votes of the year.
Melton was the only other side to sweep the voting in the Bloods' dominant day out against Ballarat.
The Watkins brothers in Jack (five votes) and Lachlan (four) starred in the 121-point thumping.
