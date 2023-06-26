Creative solutions needed for parking situation

Ballarat residents want to see the council act on the 'dire' parking situation in the central business district by using 'creative' solutions.
A petition has been brought to the City of Ballarat council to "address the dire parking problems near the GovHub."
The $50 million GovHub building located on Armstrong Street North was meant to house up to 1000 government workers.
The petition was signed by 53 people, and will be presented to the council at their next meeting on Wednesday, June 28.
The document called for "urgent action" by the council so office workers in the area can secure reasonable parking.
It stated the lack of parking had a "severe" impact on workers work/life balance with people needing to come to work upwards of 1.5 hours early just to find a park "within reasonable walking distance".
"This is partially an issue for those with physical walking difficulties who cannot walk very far, but who are ineligible to use disabled parking," the petition noted.
The petition requested the council "commit to providing new, creative parking solutions". including ensuring the Officeworks expansion included extra parking at the back of the building, similar to Bunnings.
It also suggested an increase to hospital precinct parking by adding an extra floor for the base helipad car park which will in turn open up street parking west of Doveton Street for GovHub workers to use.
Another suggestion was for the council to introduce a minibus for GovHub workers.
In May this year, workers at GovHub claimed a 210-space basement car park has barely been used since the building opened in 2021, with only about eight to 10 cars parked there most days.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
