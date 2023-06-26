MINERS Rest trainer Andrew Noblet says a decision on whether his five-year-old mare Foxy Frida will push on into spring, or retire at the peak of her powers, will be made in coming weeks with her syndicate of owners.
Foxy Frida was an impressive sixth in Saturday's Group 1 Tatts Tiara (1400m) at Eagle Famr, flying home to be the quickest runner in the final 600m.
It was always going to be a tough ask having drawn a difficult barrier and also being stepped back in distance after winning her previous two starts over 1600m, including the Group 3 R A Lee at Morphettville, but the mare showed her form with an outstanding finish.
Noblet, who will return to Miners Rest on Tuesday after a three-week stint in Queensland said Foxy Frida would now spell in the sunshine while he and the owners discuss her future.
"She's going to have a well-earned break now in the sun," he said. "She ran absolutely beautiful and the jockey gave her a brilliant run.
"She's pulled up really well from the run. The 1400m was always going to be difficult given the barrier, but she ran on super, we're all really proud of her."
Noblet said a final decision on whether Foxy Frida continues into spring will be taken in due course after consultation with the owners.
"It's a balance act now, she's running at the best of her career and there's certainly a temptation from my end to push her onto spring, but she's also very valuable as a mare as well, so that's a decision that will have to be taken over the coming weeks."
But Noblet have another future star on his hands with four-year-old mare All About Eve running second on Saturday at Caulfield over 1100m.
"She went super, there was a bit of a downpour just before her run which probably didn't help her, so we were pretty happy with how she went," he said. "She won on Ballarat Cup day. We're not sure where she'll go next, there will likely be two or three weeks between runs."
