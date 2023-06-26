The Courier
Out and about in Ballarat June 24-25, Gary Ablett junior in Creswick, sheep show

By The Courier
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
From Gary Ablett junior putting on an unforgettable show playing for Creswick, to a packed Armstrong Street ice-skating rink, there was plenty going on across Ballarat this weekend.

