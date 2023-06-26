The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Kick Off

Streak snapped: Ballarat City FC finally on board with breakthrough

By The Courier
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kenta Futami
Kenta Futami

Ballarat City FC snapped a 14-game NPL3 winless streak with a remarkable 3-2 triumph over Goulburn Valley on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.