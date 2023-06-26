Ballarat City FC snapped a 14-game NPL3 winless streak with a remarkable 3-2 triumph over Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
It was the first win of the season for City FC, which welcomed back Michael Trigger as coach following the departure of Harry Bingham earlier this month.
City FC fought off a late surge by the fourth-placed Suns, with Trigger noting his side had been finding its form in recent weeks.
"We've had some one-sided results since I've returned but I feel like we've been building the fundamentals over the past month," Trigger said.
"We put together a really good performance and got a really good result for the club which is a positive step forward."
Kenta Futami, a new recruit this season, was the hero for City FC with two goals and a game-saving play on the goal line.
Futami found the back of the net in the 40th minute and again in the 53rd, before Marc Anticev scored in the 77th minute.
"He (Futami) is a really good lad, all three Japanese players are," Trigger said.
"I couldn't fault his performance on the weekend. Since I've been here, Kenta and the other boys have been quality."
Ballarat has seven rounds remaining to pull off a miracle and escape the relegation zone as 11th-placed Beaumaris SC awaits in round 16.
Meanwhile, Ballarat City FC's women had to settle for a 1-all draw with Maribyrnong City with Nat Barbara scoring the equaliser in the 36th minute after the team gave up a goal on the half-hour mark.
The result means Ballarat City FC has slipped to third on the ladder, but it has a big chance to retake second place next time out when it clashes with second place Fawkner SC, who sits just two points ahead.
In round two, Ballarat City FC scored a memorable 3-nil win over next week's rivals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.