Buninyong community members have pushed back against the council's Buninyong Botanic Gardens master plan, claiming an alternative should be considered for the future of the gardens.
More than a year since community input, the master plan will be debated at the next City of Ballarat council meeting on Wednesday evening.
Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens plan to ask the council to consider postponing the vote in an effort to explore different options.
Member Roger Permezel said the plan would remove the trees along the dam wall, 'ruining' the garden experience.
However, Mr Permezel said the garden group had alternatives which wouldn't have trees removed.
"The garden now is enclosed, and intimate," he said.
"On the other side the garden up the hill is quite different. If the council does what they want to do, the whole end [the dam wall edge] trees and everything come out.
"You'll be standing here [in the lower garden] and you'll be looking straight at a road."
An objective in the plan is the Gong reservoir wall which was identified as a safety risk in 2019.
The wall works would be integrated with the upper and lower gardens and also have a safer pedestrian path.
The plan stated a key issue was a "lack of safe and accessible crossing between the two halves of the gardens".
The council's plan wants to draw the two sides of the park together which includes removing vegetation from the edge of the Cornish Street crossing and building up an embankment, which will help with the safety of the wall.
One solution from the community group is to have ponds developed in the upper gardens to manage the water volume and flow of the Gong.
"Someone [from the council] has never invited us to or or responded to our requests to sit down and have a proper conversation about what are the options," Mr Permezel said.
"We've had the concept run past a civil engineer and an earthmoving contractor who has said yes, that is quite a feasible way to approach it."
The council's plan also aims to reflect new thematic areas of planting, education and the Traditional Owners' connection to country.
The masterplan features an Indigenous/native Australian Garden where there is currently the Acer Collection, the Gong and Yuille St ephemeral watercourse.
The garden was developed in 1860 and was state heritage listed in 1999.
Mr Permezel said the garden reflected the development of the community.
"It has to be a legacy that passed down through these gardens to the community and these sorts of spaces are sort of becoming rarer and rarer," he said.
Mr Permezel said the garden was a place of community pride, and this was also pointed out in the master plan - stating the gardens were held in "high regard" by the community.
Mr Permezel said the community group just wanted the council to "look after the gardens a bit better", with the paths seeping and sometimes having the playground area flooded.
The plan also highlighted the lack of definition in the gardens due to an absence of a tree and vegetation management plan and a history of ad hoc planting.
Mr Pemezel said the Buninyong Botanic Gardens masterplan had been developing for years and postponing it to discuss alternatives with the Buninyong community, "wouldn't make a difference."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.