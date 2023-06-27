The Courier
Buninyong community wants alternatives for botanic garden future

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 5:30pm
Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens member Roger Permezel said the group wanted the council to consider alternatives to the plan. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens member Roger Permezel said the group wanted the council to consider alternatives to the plan. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Buninyong community members have pushed back against the council's Buninyong Botanic Gardens master plan, claiming an alternative should be considered for the future of the gardens.

Alison Foletta

Local News

