BFNL 2023: Rooster leads all with another big-time outing | Stars of the Week

BFNL 2023: Rooster leads all with another big-time outing | Rd 10 Stars of the Week

By Edward Holland
June 27 2023 - 12:00pm
North Ballarat's Jack Riding, who broke the record for most ranking points in a game in round eight, put together another almighty performance against Lake Wendouree with 194 points.

