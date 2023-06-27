BFNL 2023: Rooster leads all with another big-time outing | Stars of the Week

North Ballarat's Jack Riding, who broke the record for most ranking points in a game in round eight, put together another almighty performance against Lake Wendouree with 194 points.
The VFL-listed gun booted two goals from his 37 touches along with nine marks and four tackles.
He finished 14 points clear of East Point's Joe Dodd.
Arnold Kirby tallied 53 hit-outs (14 to advantage) and brought the pressure around the contest with seven tackles against Sunbury en route to 177 points.
Ballarat's Marcus Powling led all rucks with 60 hit-outs (16 to advantage) against Melton.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round 10 player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
