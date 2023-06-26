The Courier
Man likely to contest dangerous driving charges after Sturt Street accident

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:00pm
A vehicle involved in the Sturt Street crash collided with a bollard. Picture by Adam Trafford
The driver of a vehicle which careened off the road and injured three girls at one of Ballarat's busiest intersections has blamed the incident on faulty brakes.

