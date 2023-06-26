The driver of a vehicle which careened off the road and injured three girls at one of Ballarat's busiest intersections has blamed the incident on faulty brakes.
A representative of Abdul Baqi, 63, appeared via video link at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday as part of an early hearing into the January 20 crash.
The lawyer said Baqi would likely contest the dangerous driving charges against him, claiming his brakes were faulty and resulted in him losing control of the vehicle.
The crash occurred at about 5pm on January 20, at the intersection of Sturt and Grenville streets, following a collision between a silver sedan and a four-wheel-drive.
One of the vehicles hit three girls aged 11 to 13 who had just bought ice-cream at Cold Rock in Sturt Street.
Police alleged they were pushed up onto the bonnet of one of the cars during the ordeal.
Passers-by assisted and paramedics said the girls were later treated for cuts and bruising.
At Monday's hearing Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said the brief of evidence alleged police at the scene had inspected Baqi's car, and saw that there was nothing wrong with the brakes.
Magistrate Bailin told the lawyer a mechanical expert would be needed at a future contested hearing, if the basis of the disputed charges was a failure in the car's brakes.
The matter was adjourned until August 3, for a full brief of evidence to be served on Baqi.
