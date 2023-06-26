The Courier
Hearing over alleged police assault in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 27 2023 - 8:30am
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A police senior constable charged with unlawful assault after an incident in Delacombe in 2022 has not appeared in court for his hearing, and requested a change of court venue.

