A police senior constable charged with unlawful assault after an incident in Delacombe in 2022 has not appeared in court for his hearing, and requested a change of court venue.
The first hearing into the matter of Grant Egan was held at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, with only the office of public prosecutions prosecutor present for the matter.
The court heard Egan was seeking legal representation for the matter, and needed more time to be given the full brief of charges and organise a lawyer.
Egan faces two charges of unlawful assault, following an alleged incident in Delacombe on April 3, 2022.
It was alleged Egan was on duty at the time of the incident.
Magistrate Guilliame Bailin said he was "not satisfied" with how the matter was progressing.
The magistrate also said he would not "entertain" a proposed change in court venue. The matter was adjourned until July 6, with a strict requirement for Egan to appear in court in person.
