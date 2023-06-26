The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Meet Grampians Health's new project management director Leigh Ryall

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health's new project management director Leigh Ryall is tasked with prioritising and fine-tuning processes to improve healthcare access across the region. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Grampians Health's new project management director Leigh Ryall is tasked with prioritising and fine-tuning processes to improve healthcare access across the region. Picture by Lachlan Bence

AMID the non-stop bustle of the region's largest health service, Leigh Ryall is essentially working to give greater order and process to a complex beast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.