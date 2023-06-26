AMID the non-stop bustle of the region's largest health service, Leigh Ryall is essentially working to give greater order and process to a complex beast.
Mr Ryall has joined Grampians Health as project management director to create better flow and access to care for everyone in the 40,000 square-kilometre Grampians region, reaching across Stawell, Edenhope and the Wimmera.
And all while Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital undergoes a $541.6 million overhaul.
Mr Ryall said his role was a relatively new state government concept rolled out across different multi-faceted sectors the past decade. His background has been in local government, working on major projects teams for Moorabool shire and the City of Melton.
For Mr Ryall, it is about bringing the right people into the right teams across a huge organisation - only the biggest difference to council was the hospital, at the centre of the health service, never stopped.
Mr Ryall said everything going on in the health service was important. His focus on establishing a project management team was to determine what was most important to tackle first.
"That's just thinking about one hospital but it's also the same for Horsham, Stawell, Edenhope and Dimboola," Mr Ryall said.
"All these townships and also those living in remote areas, their health is important as someone's well-being in he city...It's trying to take the same level of care to everyone in the Grampians region and to have care closer to home."
Mr Ryall gave the example of telehealth appointments, such as specialists in Melbourne in conference with a patient and a doctor or nurse in their home town to put advice or treatment into action.
He said many such programs were run by clinical staff but there were opportunities to improve projects and patient care in working with specialist members in other teams.
Added to this, Mr Ryall said typically a lot of farmers delayed heathcare because they were unable to take a day off the farm and improved processes were needed to deliver services to them in different ways.
Mr Ryall said emergency department was a complex process to give care in a timely manner and safely get people home to recover sooner.
In itself, emergency has outgrown its existing space and will eventually move to a new tower off Sturt Street under the redevelopment - but these processes cannot stop during the move.
"This role is an opportunity to make a difference on a large scale with a motivated workforce," Mr Ryall said.
