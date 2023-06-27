A former church on Wendouree Parade, opposite the Olympic Rings, is seeking approval to have solar panels installed after halving the amount it first sought.
Initial plans looked to locate 65 panels installed on the roof but this has been amended to 34 in an effort to gain approval from the City of Ballarat planning authority. The original amount of solar panels raised concern with the council.
The former Catholic church at 305 Wendouree Parade, called St Thérèse's and also known as The Little Flower, was built in 1938. It was sold in 2020 and is owned by Loreto College.
The church, now a private residence, is within the the West Ballarat Heritage Precinct which is of local historical, aesthetic, architectural, scientific and social significance to Ballarat.
The surrounding properties are residential homes built up around the 1930s church over the course of the late 19th century and early 20th.
The application also required a heritage impact statement, and having advisors meet with the council and its heritage advisor, heard council recommend halving the planned 65 panels. The remaining panels will be all located at the rear of the building.
The impact statement found while the former church was identified as a significant building within the West Ballarat Heritage Precinct, the panels would be located in a way less visible to be public.
"It could be argued that the square tower, facade and built form to the depth of the central spire comprise the most significant portion of the church, as seen from the public realm," the statement read.
"The solar panels will be introduced to the northern side of the roof form at a significant setback from the facade, and will not affect key views to the southern side or to the significant facade in any degree.
"Given the setback of the former church and adjacent dwelling from Wendouree Parade and the gabled roof form, it is acknowledged that most of the roof can be seen from the streetscape to some degree, however said views of the roof are relatively minor and oblique and relate to a limited range of viewpoints."
Overall, it was found the panels "will not have an adverse visual impact upon the identified significance of the church, or the broader heritage precinct."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
