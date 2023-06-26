The Courier
Man fined in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for building without permit

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 5:00am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court, where a man was fined for building without a permit for the second time. Picture by Adam Trafford
A Ballarat tradie's $100,000 investment property nightmare has continued, after he was fined for building without a permit for the second time.

