A Ballarat tradie's $100,000 investment property nightmare has continued, after he was fined for building without a permit for the second time.
The 50-year-old man, who The Courier has not named as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to one charge in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for work he completed at a house on Anderson Street in Ballarat Central.
The court heard in 2021, the man built two structures including timber decking and an outdoor enclosed kitchenette without obtaining a permit.
It was the second time he had been fined for the same offence, after he was charged for "pretty much" building an entire dwelling at the same property without a permit in 2018, for which he was fined $15,000
Defence for the builder said the property had been a "very tragic investment", and estimated the accused had accumulated over $100,000 in legal and construction costs to get the house into a respectable condition.
The man, who has several children - including a nine-year-old and a 27-year-old with significant disabilities - was experiencing financial strain at the time he performed the illegal work.
Why did you embark on this course given the stress and consequences suffered last time?- Magistrate Guillaume Bailin
The accused's defence lawyer said COVID-19 was a distressing period for his client, as he found it difficult to work on sites as a builder.
At the time, he was looking after his child with a disability, owing to this, he didn't want to risk catching COVID-19 and passing it onto his son who had several underlying health conditions including diabetes.
As a result, the 50-year-old's business was greatly affected by his inability to work on sites.
"[Since COVID-19] things have returned to some level of normality, but financial issues remain," the defence said.
The defence also argued the man was now code compliant, and had been quick to dismantle the illegal construction after receiving the order from City of Ballarat.
While sentencing the man, Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said he took into account the accused's personal and financial circumstances at the time of offending.
He also noted the accused's willingness and speed to comply with regulations after being ordered to remove the construction by City of Ballarat, and while Magistrate Bailin said his prior offence was concerning, he said the level of offending was significantly less than in 2018.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"Why was this engaged in without a building permit given the risk to you?" he said to the accused.
"Why did you embark on this course given the stress and consequences suffered last time?"
Magistrate Bailin said it was a "line ball" decision as to whether he would convict the man, but eventually fined him $8000 without a conviction.
He said the fine would have totaled $14,000 had the accused not pleaded guilty.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.