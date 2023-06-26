HE HAS grown the same hair, he has a stack of Jack Giddey cards and watches all the Oklahoma Thunder games. Now Edwin Bruty can hardly wait to meet his superhero in Ballarat and share a special basketball handshake.
Giddey, the number six pick in the United States' National Basketball Association 2021 draft, is set to host a school holiday camp on Wednesday at Selkirk Stadium, home of the Ballarat Miners.
Edwin, who plays for Drummo Dragons' under-10s, said this moment would rank even higher than meeting his AFL heroes Lance Buddy Franklin and Isaac Heeney before the grand final last year.
"[Giddey] plays a good game," Edwin said.
"He's one of my faves. He's got cool passes and good shooting."
The handshake Edwin hoped to show Giddey was a basketball-themed one he had created with his Uncle Matt, typically for use after a game.
Giddey, aged 20, has three school holidays camps in his home state. Others are at the State Basketball Centre and on the Surf Coast.
The 20-year-old told The Courier last week he was excited about passing on his knowledge to the next generation of young players.
"I enjoy doing these camps - it was only five or six years that I was attending these types of days as a junior player," Giddey said
"I went all the time. I'm enjoying the chance to now give back to young players the way that the [Australian] NBL coaches and players did for me at the camps I would attend.
"I'm looking forward to getting out to the Ballarat camp and seeing the new stadium, I've heard good things. It'll be a great day there."
