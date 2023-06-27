A new Chinese art exhibition is the first of many national and international displays to be held in Ballarat.
The exhibition at Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library on Sturt Street features Chinese calligraphy and paintings from Wenxin Painting Academy in Melbourne.
The artists, of China and Australia, have used techniques different from traditional Western paintings.
Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library committee member Charles Zhang said the Sturt Street library would be hosting more exhibitions featuring international artists when a new program starts in 2024.
"Mr (Haoliang) Sun (library founder) is supplying international artists to come to Ballarat for their study, workshop, forum and exhibitions," Mr Zhang said.
"We have already spoken to the gallery so we walk in with them to bring more colour to Ballarat."
The exhibition celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library, which moved to Ballarat in 2022.
The exhibition will be held until July 14. The library is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
