Sleep on: wind farms no worse than traffic, says study

By Tim Dornin
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:15pm
The study found wind farm noise caused relatively little disruption to sleep. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)
Noise from wind farms is no more disruptive to sleep than traffic sounds, new research has found.

