The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Tattooed Australians can give blood one week after fresh ink, new rule allows

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke "Fonzy" Warren. Picture by Luke Hemer
Luke "Fonzy" Warren. Picture by Luke Hemer

MORE new, higher quality ways to help heal tattoos were likely helping inked up Australians give a little back via needles, leading Ballarat tattoo artist Luke "Fonzy" Warren says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.