MORE new, higher quality ways to help heal tattoos were likely helping inked up Australians give a little back via needles, leading Ballarat tattoo artist Luke "Fonzy" Warren says.
Tattooed Australians can now give blood a week after getting fresh ink after a rule change came into play on Monday. Previously, inked up donors had to wait four months to give blood after getting their tattoo.
Mr Warren said old rules on tattoos could sideline people for up to half a year from making a blood donation and this was a good thing for people wanting to make a positive difference.
He said tattoos typically took about two weeks to heal, provided a person looked after their skin and avoided infection.
The new rules apply only to tattoos received in licensed Australian tattoo or cosmetic clinics, such as for eyebrow tattooing.
People who received tattoos in unlicensed or overseas premises will still need to wait four months before donating.
With one in four Aussies now inked, Lifeblood executive director of Donor Experience Cath Stone said the change will boost blood donations.
"People with tattoos are perfect donors because we know they're not afraid of needles - one of the biggest barriers for new donors donating blood or plasma for the first time," Ms Stone said.
"We want to make sure everyone knows being inked doesn't disqualify them from donating.
"We're fortunate to have one of the safest blood supplies in the world, and we're continuing to focus on making it easier for Australians to donate, while ensuring our blood supply remains safe for patients."
She said close to 10,000 donors report one or more tattoos a year to Lifeblood.
Find out who is eligible to give blood here.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.