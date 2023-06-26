Ballarat will miss out on housing "legacy" as documents reveal all homes in the 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village will be temporary.
But as plans for the site become clearer, the reconnection of Gillies Street South is now on the table.
New documents released as part of the state government tender process for the Games reveal all homes in the Ballarat village will be "relocatable".
The current tender is looking for a project manager, superintendent's representative and quantity surveying roles across the four villages in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland.
The project brief put together on May 30 outlines how many townhouses are expected to be built at each village.
Bendigo will have 178 homes built, Geelong 179, Gippsland 79 and Ballarat will have no permanent townhouses.
The document says all sites will have relocatable units, but the numbers are still "to be confirmed".
Bendigo and Geelong will also have apartments, but these numbers are also not stated.
This has changed from tender documents released in February which said 28 one-bedroom townhouses, 152 two-bedroom houses, 96 three-bedroom houses, and 25 four-bedroom houses would be built in Ballarat.
The May brief states Ballarat will "predominantly feature relocatable type housing" during the Games.
Bendigo will "comprise medium density residential dwellings" and land in Geelong will be "improved with townhouses of various configurations".
The villages have been promoted as a way to increase housing stock in the regions since the Games were announced for Victoria in April 2022.
Over the past month, ministers have confirmed other regional councils have asked for village houses to be taken to different areas.
Designs for the relocatable houses are expected to be completed by quarter four, 2023 and work on townhouses is expected by the end of 2023 while relocatable work should start by Q1, 2024.
Tender documents reveal work will continue on the villages after the Games so they can be prepared for sale to new "legacy owners" by Q2, 2027.
One drawback of the saleyards site is the expensive remediation work needed after 150 years of dead livestock burials and contamination from drenches and faeces.
A preliminary site investigation for the saleyards site and the intended use in the Commonwealth Games was produced by Stantec in August 2022.
A environmental site assessment was then given to Development Victoria in December and a draft environmental works plan from February 2023 was included in the tender documents.
The draft works plan said Development Victoria's remediation preference was "for the impacted soils to be removed off-site".
Arsenic is among the chemicals which need to be removed from the soil.
The December site assessment recommended more soil analysis so it is clear what needs to be done once soil is taken off-site.
It is also recommended the pond onsite is drained and sediment at the bottom is removed to "further reduce risk of contamination migration". The proposed master plans indicate the 1909 administration building and 1963 selling pavilion are under heritage protection and will remain on site with designs working around the buildings.
A transport plan for the site has also been put together by ARUP in May 2023.
The document notes there are opportunities for improved walking and cycling infrastructure near the site in line with City of Ballarat and state government strategies.
It said there would be an opportunity to create a new bus route or reroute a service as well as connect walking paths from the site to Victoria Park and into the central business district.
A Victorian Government spokesperson said the villages would have social and affordable housing "that will be able to be distributed around Victoria to areas in need".
The government said it was "continuing to invest across regional Victoria" and the Games would "leave a long-lasting legacy across all Victorian communities".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
