More business and wellbeing support is on the way for this regional town's co-working space.
Clunes neighbourhood house manager Lana De Kort is the person behind BOOM.
BOOM is about supporting business which, in turn, helps the town develop and grow.
Housed in the old state bank building in the main street - Fraser Street - the downstairs shop, stocked with products from local creators, helps ensure regular funding for the Neighbourhood House next door.
The upstairs is used as a co-working space, which is made up of a mixture of smaller offices rented on a more permanent basis as well as individual desks where people can come and go.
The state government's Department for Energy, Environment and Climate Action has awarded BOOM $15,000 to implement its plan to help business wellbeing.
Ms De Kort said the money would pay for cardio equipment in an under-utilised space so workers could walk or bike while attending online work meetings.
The funding will pay for free passes into the co-working space so more businesses in Clunes can feel connected again after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
"We find that people have tried to bounce back," Ms De Kort said.
"They just need a little bit of transitioning support to do that."
In the past, BOOM has organised social media training and other events that encourages businesses to grow.
Ms De Kort said part of the new funding was to encourage and welcome different people into the space.
"They will be able to develop some habits that would help them breathe when they run their business," she said.
"It is also an opportunity for them to network with others who were here."
Ms De Kort said BOOM was able to offer the service to other businesses in the surrounding areas.
There's also a space for people who travel for work, like contractors working on short-term building projects.
More information is available online at www.boomclunes.org
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
