JONATHAN Brown says he is ready to renew acquaintances with fellow AFL Hall Of Fame member Anthony Koutoufides when the pair square off as coaches in Saturday's interleague clash at Mars Stadium.
Brown will coach the Hampden league under-23 side against the Koutoufides-mentored Ballarat this weekend.
The triple-premiership player and Coleman Medalist coached the senior Hampden league side to a 74-point win in 2019 AFL Victoria Community Championships - the last season the competition was held.
Brown said he was thrilled to be a part of the concept again and is in favour of under-23 players getting a chance to showcase their talents.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's great to pick up interleague again after a three-year hiatus," he said.
"Great that it's an under-23 concept, I love coaching the seniors but it's important for the under-23s to have an opportunity to show their wares after being affected during the COVID years."
He said he was sad when the interleague carnival ended in 2019 and would love to see matches return again in the future, played possibly as curtain-raisers to AFL fixtures.
"Even if it's just against Ballarat or against Geelong or rotating however it comes about, I think it's important these guys can show their wares, certainly outside of Hampden league footy," he said.
"I know the enthusiasm around it the last few years that I did coach was just unbelievable. It just grew from strength-to-strength, so it's good to be able to pick it up again I think.
"We'd love to get it to a curtain-raiser before an AFL game, so that was the goal a few years back and unfortunately COVID struck at the wrong time when the Hampden league was really gaining momentum and climbing up the Vic championship ranks.
"But fingers crossed we can get these boys to a curtain-raiser game at some stage in the near future."
Brown said he hoped his team could experience another win for the Hampden league outfit, adding that he personally won't be over-complicating things as coach.
Aside from being a great way for young players from both leagues to test themselves, the interleague clash will give them an opportunity to expose themselves to recruiters.
"I think nowadays with the strain on talent you need, you look everywhere for talent and turn over every rock," Brown said.
"I think the recruiters have shown that over the last few years there's some gems out there post draft years."
Brown said he was excited to see what his side could do this weekend having selected a strong squad.
"The great thing about it is these younger fellas have been in the system, they've come up through these elite junior systems and then obviously playing senior football in a major country competition," he said.
"So they're very capable, that's what I've found and they can pick up strategy pretty quickly.
"You're not going to overload them with strategy, there's just so much talent, you've just got to make sure they're all on the same page.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.