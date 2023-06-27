The Courier
Jonathan Brown sets his sights on Mars Stadium for return of interleague

By Matt Hughes, Warrnambool Standard
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Hampden coach and Brisbane legend Jonathan Brown is excited about coaching against fellow AFL legend Anthony Koutoufides. Picture by Adam Trafford
JONATHAN Brown says he is ready to renew acquaintances with fellow AFL Hall Of Fame member Anthony Koutoufides when the pair square off as coaches in Saturday's interleague clash at Mars Stadium.

