Anthony Koutoufides' opportunity to coach a Ballarat Football Netball League inter-league side has finally arrived.
The Carlton AFL great was named coach in 2020 before the representative program was cancelled due to COVID-19. Koutoufides said he "didn't hesitate" to accept the role when it was offered to him again following the pandemic.
"The honour of representing Ballarat and the best players under-23 years old speaks for itself," Koutoufides said.
Ballarat hosts Hampden on Saturday at Mars Stadium and with no other BFNL senior action at the weekend, the team has clear air to draw a big crowd.
"I've got some great assistant coaches who are helping me with this as well so I'm loving it because it's going to help me grow as a coach," Koutoufides said.
He will renew acquaintances with fellow AFL Hall of Fame member Jonathan Brown, who is coaching Hampden.
The 278-gamer said he had not gathered the courage to "trash talk" Brown just yet.
"He'll knock me out if I'm not too careful," Koutoufides joked.
"I'm sure he is going to do a great job but at the end of the day we are competitive and we'll definitely be getting into each other."
The two-time All Australian said he had been impressed by Ballarat's best up-and-coming players.
"The boys have been unbelievable from what I've seen," Koutoufides said.
"This opportunity can make such a big difference to these players' careers.
"To go out and play against the best guys in the Hampden league is going to be a great experience for them."
One of those players is Sunbury's Harrison Minton-Connell, whose father, Simon, was teammates with Koutoufides at Carlton before being traded to Sydney at the end of 1991.
"The great thing is that Simon (Minton-Connell), who I played with, his son (Harrison) is in the side which I'm really excited about," Koutoufides said.
"To have the opportunity to coach his son is pretty special."
The BFNL lost to Hampden by 74 points last time the two leagues met in open-age competition in 2019.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
