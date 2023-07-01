The Courier
NAIDOC Week 2023: Ballarat artist Jenna Oldaker shares Wadawurrung stories through art

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 2 2023 - 5:30am
Contemporary Indigenous artist Jenna Oldaker is inspired by 2023's NAIDOC Week theme, 'For Our Elders'. Picture supplied
Contemporary Indigenous artist Jenna Oldaker says being able to share her artwork with others is an incredible catalyst for change and reconciliation.

Local News

