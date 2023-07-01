"Again, this is another way of sharing and helping to educate others about Wadawurrung culture and Country. If someone can look at a piece of my artwork and learn one new Wadawurrung word, or one symbol, or even just have one new idea about what Aboriginal culture is, then I know I'm doing something to change the narrative of how people view Aboriginal culture in this country. I want my artwork to start conversations that wouldn't have been spoken about had they not seen it," Oldaker said.