Contemporary Indigenous artist Jenna Oldaker says being able to share her artwork with others is an incredible catalyst for change and reconciliation.
Through her paintings, the Ballarat-born artist is able to communicate and share the stories of Wadawurrung country and the importance of her culture and heritage.
"Indigenous artwork is our Country's first form of art, it is our way of story-telling, of communicating, and sharing our culture and heritage with others," Oldaker said.
"Without Indigenous art in this Country, we lose so much - we lose our colour and vibrancy, we lose our identity, and all that has shaped our culture for hundreds of years.
"Therefore, being able to share my artwork with others is such an incredible catalyst for change and reconciliation."
Oldaker says art creates a conversation with people, and allows them to talk about ideas and values they may never have thought of before.
"I think this is especially prevalent with this year's NAIDOC theme 'For Our Elders', we all need to use our voice and actions to create a better more just Australia for everyone - to continue on the work of our elders and help ensure we create a better Australia for all future generations also," she said.
NAIDOC Week, which begins on Sunday, is a celebration and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander life, history and culture, which is the oldest living culture in the world.
Oldaker said because art was an important vehicle for having conversations about Aboriginal culture, including the significance of NAIDOC Week, it fostered learning and growth.
"When I was growing up, no one would even know what land they are on, or what an acknowledgement of country is, but now when I volunteer in schools, they share with me their acknowledgment of country, they thank the Wadawurrung people for their land and spirit," she said.
"It's just amazing to see these changes happening, small changes, but still, it feels as though it helps us move in the right direction. I often think once an artwork is complete, I wonder what my grandmother and her father (my great-grandfather) would think, and how proud they would hopefully feel of all Wadawurrung has achieved through its years, and continues to achieve every day."
Oldaker said she was so inspired by this year's NAIDOC Week theme, 'For Our Elders', she created a piece called Mok-borriyn, which means 'proud' in traditional Wadawurrung language.
The painting is a celebration of Aboriginal elders, past and present, and how everything Indigenous peoples have is because of them and the paths they paved.
"We are all connected to one another, and this is what gives us such power and unity. In particular, this piece is inspired by my mum, Aunty Joy Oldaker, and my grandmother, Aunty Vi McPherson, the two most influential women, and elders, in my life," Oldaker said.
Her grandmother inspired Oldaker to become an artist. When she was younger, her grandmother would always be teaching her traditional arts and crafts - drawing, painting, weaving or knitting.
It was something special they shared together, and her grandmother would often share stories with Oldaker as they created together, as she learned about her Wadawurrung culture and heritage.
"I have always felt such a deep connection to being on Country here. My artworks are largely inspired by the traditional marks and symbols from the Dreamtime and also from Wadawurrung Country itself," Oldaker said.
"Before I even begin a new artwork, I always take the time to 'just be' on Country and tune into the land and spirits themselves. To feel that connection, and that sense of responsibility to continue on our culture and heritage and ensure that it is protected and not lost for future generations, is really important to me as an artist, and as a proud Wadawurrung ba-gurrk (woman)."
Oldaker has exhibited her artwork on Wadawurrung country, along the Surf Coast and in Ballarat. Her bright and colourful artwork has featured on murals, coffee cups, football boots and sports jerseys.
Her work is mainly focused on visual art through painting, working mostly with acrylic paint on canvas.
She said it was always amazing to be able to share her work with the community.
"There's also more recently been a shift I think in how we view art - no longer confined to art galleries and traditional exhibitions, we can enjoy art all around us - murals, coffee cups, football boots, and sports jerseys, are just some of the unique ways my artworks have been displayed recently and it makes it so much more accessible and relatable to the broader community," Oldaker said.
As Oldaker sees each painting as an opportunity to share and learn with others, each piece tells a unique and personalised story.
Her artworks are named in traditional Wadawurrung language, and each one tells a story of her culture and heritage. When writing her artwork descriptions, she ensures she breaks down the elements of the artwork, including the traditional symbols and what they convey.
"Again, this is another way of sharing and helping to educate others about Wadawurrung culture and Country. If someone can look at a piece of my artwork and learn one new Wadawurrung word, or one symbol, or even just have one new idea about what Aboriginal culture is, then I know I'm doing something to change the narrative of how people view Aboriginal culture in this country. I want my artwork to start conversations that wouldn't have been spoken about had they not seen it," Oldaker said.
While she aims to educate and help others learn about Wadawurrung culture and her heritage, Oldaker said art could be fun and something to be enjoyed, and to create a sense of freedom.
"A single piece of artwork can hold endless amounts of possibilities and ideas. What I envision when I create a piece, can be completely different to what you envision when you look at it," she said.
"At the end of the day, that's what I want people to hold onto when they view my art - did you find joy from it? Did you learn from it? If they can say yes, then I feel as though my artwork holds a purpose."
The artwork Oldaker creates through her volunteer work with children are always the pieces that bring her the most joy and pride.
"Seeing the children learn new ideas and share their own unique stories is always such an incredible feeling, and one I never take for granted," she said.
"To see them take ownership of their work, and how their creations relate to Wadawurrung culture lets me know that in some small way I'm helping to create a better future for our little ones."
