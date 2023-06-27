One of Ballarat's World War II veterans celebrated a special milestone this week.
Ron Lynch's family joined him in Wendouree to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Four generations of his family, including his new great-granddaughter, attended the party.
Mr Lynch told The Courier he spent a number of years in the Navy - where he was under orders constantly - before joining the Merchant Navy - where he was "treated like a Lord" while serving as an electrical engineering officer - for a year.
"I went round the world twice and got paid for it," he said.
"I like travelling around, we saw some lovely places."
Mr Lynch said he had clear memories of a town in Mexico, despite not doing anything of significance in the town for work.
He said often places abroad would remind him of home.
"The silly part of it is when you're walking down the back streets of Los Angeles you might just as well be walking down Fitzroy," Mr Lynch said.
"The only difference is the cars are going the other way."
Mr Lynch said veteran services recommended he moved into care after a heart attack, but he has been enjoying his time there.
"You get treated like a Lord," he said.
After leaving Melbourne, Mr Lynch spent some time living in Koroit, near Warrnambool, in Victoria's south-west.
He said he lived six houses away from a pub where two of his horses were housed in the pub stables.
Following this, Mr Lynch moved to Amphitheatre where he continued to work as a trotting driver and trainer. Mr Lynch said the relationship between him and his horses reminded him about how others described their pet dogs.
"They seem to get attached to you," he said.
"They're unbelievably clever horses, they will do what you want them to do."
Mr Lynch's room is decorated with a number of photos, both of his family at his 100th birthday and special memories, including his first time on a horse.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
