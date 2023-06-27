The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community
Our People

Ballarat World War II veteran Ron Lynch looks back on 100 years

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 30 2023 - 7:20pm, first published June 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World War II veteran Ron Lynch celebrated his 100th birthday. Picture by Kate Healy.
World War II veteran Ron Lynch celebrated his 100th birthday. Picture by Kate Healy.

One of Ballarat's World War II veterans celebrated a special milestone this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.