Mental health program The Men's Table to open second Ballarat group

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 27 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 7:00pm
Corey Nettleton says joining The Men's Table, a forum to share feelings, has helped save his life. Picture by Lachlan Bence
WALKING through the door to have dinner with a bunch of blokes he had never met and share feelings was one of the toughest things Corey Nettleton has done.

Journalist

Local News

