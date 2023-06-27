WALKING through the door to have dinner with a bunch of blokes he had never met and share feelings was one of the toughest things Corey Nettleton has done.
It was worth it.
Even when the 46-year-old has a bad week, like his neurological condition playing up last week, he gets dressed and goes to dinner with The Men's Table in Ballarat.
Mr Nettleton has not missed a dinner at The Grand Ballarat since the launch event, known as an entrée.
His wife had found the support network when helping him to look, not so much for professional mental health support, but for a chance to talk and meet other men.
Mr Nettleton had been in an accident five years ago and retired early before moving to Ballarat to be closer to his brother. But feelings were not what Mr Nettleton really spoke about with any of his three brothers.
"It's changed my life. Some of the best advice I get from the oldest guys - I'm 46. Some are farmers. Coming to the table is the first time they've done anything like this in their life, they've never talked emotionally as men," Mr Nettleton said.
"It's the Australian way. As men you have a beer or internalise. The table is the first time they get to express themselves and their past traumas. We're just there to support each other and don't judge."
Mr Nettleton said the table also worked for him because he did not know the men as colleagues or friends; the men were people he could routinely confide in.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Men's Table started in Sydney about 10 years ago when co-founder Ben Hughes stood up at a networking event, pronounced his life had not been going great, and called out for others to join him for a chat.
By 2019, the concept became a registered charity with tables of men gradually rolling out, making a commitment to meet monthly, without judgement, to talk about their highs and lows.
The first Ballarat Men's Table launched in November; a second will start next week.
There are formal and informal elements. Mr Nettleton said the main rule was to not talk when other men were speaking or trying to fix each others' problems. There was time at the end to debrief and any concerns for extra professional support can be flagged.
The Men's Table second Ballarat table will launch for dinner at The Grand on Tuesday. Details: themenstable.org/ballarat
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.