Over the past 10 years, the health needs of adolescents have become more complex, requiring more 'wrap around' services according to headspace Ballarat centre manager Janelle Johnson.
The centre celebrates a decade of service in Ballarat next week and while some things are still the same, many have changed.
Among the biggest changes have been reducing the stigma around mental health and reaching out to ask for support, and the growth in demand for adolescent GP, mental health and sexual health programs that headspace run.
Ms Johnson said the past two years in particular had seen a surging need for employment and education support for young people coming out of COVID, which thankfully had been matched with funding to provide the service.
"It's been really difficult and stressful for young people, so that employment and education support program has really taken off over the last two years," Ms Johnson said.
During headspace's early years the centre supported around 2000 young people aged 12 to 25 each year. Now that number is around 5000 a year.
"We have many more young people that want our service than we can provide immediate support for. We can provide support, but immediate is not so easy," she said.
Staff numbers have grown almost four-fold, from six when headspace first opened its doors to 23 staff now employed.
"Because we have reduced the stigma around mental health, and because we are a free service, we can support many many young people which is great. Young people and their parents have a lot more insight into their mental health and general health and where they would like to be, so when it's not quite right now they seek help rather than thinking it might go away," Ms Johnson said.
"What we see now is more early intervention and seeking support earlier, which is what we want to see."
But the complexity of cases is also increasing, with many young people needing support from a variety of services - which headspace can coordinate through its network of stakeholders and the consortium that helps guide them.
"Ballarat headspace was brought to the community by the major stakeholders in youth and family mental health and community health in Ballarat. A lot of those stakeholders are still on our consortium which means we are really well placed in Ballarat to receive young people when they come in and wrap services around them to ... support young people no matter which door they come through," Ms Johnson said.
"It's become a lot more specific and complex ... it's not just about mental health and reducing the stigma, it's about making sure we wrap around services for young people and families and partners too so they really get the best out of their lives."
Ms Johnson said there were now more psychologists, social workers and mental health services in Ballarat than ever before, but there were waiting lists for all services and getting into them, and the price-point, could make it difficult to access.
Many of the community stakeholders also offer in-kind services to headspace clients including dietetics, sexual health, alcohol and drug support and more, which might change from year to year depending on demand.
"Every year we look at all the facts and figures and data and themes we see in the community and plan our program accordingly," she said.
