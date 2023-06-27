A new service station and drive-through fast food outlet will be built in a growing residential area at Alfredton.
The vacant properties at 255 and 256 Dyson Drive, near Ballarat-Carngham Road, are for sale through Colliers Ballarat.
The City of Ballarat has already granted a planning permit for the service station at 255 Dyson Drive and fast food outlet at 265 Dyson Drive.
The staged multi-lot subdivision permit included a car wash facility which has been built.
Colliers Ballarat real estate agent Lauchlan Waddell said there would be a need for more businesses in the area, which was surrounded by residential subdivisions.
"The construction of the new roundabout on the corner of Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road speaks to the growth of the area and how it is continuing to grow," Mr Waddell said.
"There is not a lot of commercial activity in that zone at the moment so I think there's going to be a growing need for more commercial activity in that space to service the population that's going out in that western corridor."
Preliminary works are under way for a new Coles supermarket nearby at Winter Valley's Alluvium precinct, which runs off Ballarat-Carngham Road.
The Courier has previously reported the council's support to duplicate Dyson Drive, which connects Lucas to Alfredton, and upgrade it to Ballarat Link Road.
Mr Waddell said the two subdivided properties only required someone to buy one or both, and build the service station and restaurant.
"All the hard work has been done," he said.
"It's a good opportunity for someone to get on the ground before the duplication of the Link Road when that happens."
The development follows the opening of the city's newest service station on Learmonth Street, Alfredton, and a plan to build another on the corner of Albert and Vales streets, Sebastopol.
Expressions of interest for the sale of the Dyson Drive properties close on August 3 at 5pm.
