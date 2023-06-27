Federal funding avenues for the Commonwealth Games are slowly progressing, with confirmation an offer has been made.
Infrastructure minister Catherine King said the federal government had "a small ask on the table from the Victorian government" and negotiations were ongoing.
The state government has set aside $2.6 billion in the 2022/23 budget for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
This is expected to include "contributions from the Commonwealth government and local government", but exact figures are yet to be released.
Geelong council has already spoken out about their inability to front up large sums of money for the games.
Ms King said this is not usually something the federal government could be involved in, but would be looking to spaces where their goals align.
"We're keen that there is a legacy left behind [for] both sporting and social infrastructure," the federal member for Ballarat said.
"We've said very clearly that our interest is ... in relation to the villages and social and affordable housing."
Tender documents for the Ballarat village reveal all housing planned for the former saleyards site in Delacombe will be relocatable.
Meanwhile Bendigo and Geelong will have over 170 permanent townhouses in addition to temporary buildings.
Ms King said she wanted to see the Commonwealth Games deliver a "fantastic" event.
"I want to see Ballarat put on the map, nationally and internationally so that people know what a fabulous place it is to visit and live," she said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
