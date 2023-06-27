Ballarat businesses are banding together to promote sustainable options, amid concerns there has been an increase in waste after the pandemic.
Zero waste energy bar company, We Bar None founder Ellen Burns and Green Earth Kids' Miree Hancock will host their third annual Plastic Free Festival on Thursday.
The festival, which will run from 10am to 1pm, will include a mix of plastic free businesses and information stalls, which will provide people with tips on how they can reduce their waste.
Ms Burns said the event was about providing easy solutions for people to reduce their plastic use after issues of waste were minimised during the pandemic.
She said there were many cases where there was no choice but to use single use items, such as masks and cups, and that people were only just starting to come out of that mindset.
"I'm all about making it really easy for people to make plastic free choices, that's why I started my business making packaged convenience foods, because most people don't have a heap of time," she said.
"I think the focus of my business, and a lot of other businesses that are coming on Thursday, are making it easy for people to make plastic free choices."
One person who has noticed increased use of single use products since COVID-19 is Yellow cafe owner Santina Trigazis.
She said she made 100's of takeaway coffees on Tuesday, and only about five were ordered with reusable cups.
"We were really making some momentum with reducing wastage of cups every day and using keep cups, and it was sad to see COVID put a bit of a stop to that," she said.
"We would get them lined up in lots of different orders, with different keep cup colours, and we just don't get that anymore."
Ms Trigazis said the cafe encouraged the use of reusable options, which they sell in store, and hoped the focus on reducing takeaway cups returns. "It just doesn't seem to have a negative connotation, using a takeaway cup anymore, whereas it had started to," she said.
"I think using a keep cup is doing a good thing, it only has a positive [side] to it."
Ms Burns said this year's event, which is in school holidays, would be family friendly with children's activities and live music to keep everyone entertained.
"I have cared about the environment my whole life, and part of that is the recycling campaigns in the 90's," she said." You can definitely make a big impression on young people and get them active as early as possible."
The third annual Plastic Free Festival is taking place on Thursday June 29 from 10am to 1pm at BRMC Barkly Square.
