BALLARAT continues to have one of the state's largest uptakes in submissions to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide with almost 100 days to closing.
Defence and Veterans Legal Service is calling for anyone - veterans and their families - considering sharing their experience to make contact as soon as possible for a chance to have their voice heard.
Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre's Andrew Hamilton said the process for written submissions took time to find the right words, to have the submission legally checked and for the chance to ensure you approved the final submission.
Mr Hamilton, who has made a personal submission, said BVAC had members who could talk through the general process and said organisations such as Legacy could also offer general advice.
July 5 will mark 100 days to the closing of written submissions - all must be in by October 13.
New federal laws introduced earlier this year can protect some written information disclosed to the commission for 99 years, whereas previously confidential such cases could be available under freedom of information or subpoena at the end of the commission.
Mr Hamilton encouraged veterans, their families and other parties who work with veterans, to come forward with their experience of service and post-service life to make a difference via the public inquiry.
Defence and Veterans Legal Service, part of national legal aid, offers free advice for people wanting to engage with the Royal Commission, call 1800 33 1800.
Royal Commission hearings will be in Victoria for the first time from August 28. Public and private hearings will be in Melbourne. Submissions for in-person hearings have closed.
Meanwhile, BVAC is also encouraging veterans to share their ideas and needs while the centre tries to seek opportunities for further support via a grant process with the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
Details: support@bvac.net.au or call 4349 6339, Tuesday to Thursday.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, call Lifeline 13 11 14.
For veterans and familes' counselling: Open Arms on 1800 011 046 or openarms.gov.au
