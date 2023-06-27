The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Almost 100 days left for written submissions to Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre's Andrew Hamilton. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre's Andrew Hamilton. Picture by Lachlan Bence

BALLARAT continues to have one of the state's largest uptakes in submissions to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide with almost 100 days to closing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.