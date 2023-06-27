Ballarat drivers are being forced to take even more caution over the winter months as potholes reappear after continuous rain, but the federal minister says solutions are on the horizon.
When asked about the ways the federal government is working to improve roads to limit the number of times they need to be patched, infrastructure minister Catherine King pointed to a current inquiry.
The inquiry into "implications of severe weather events" on the regional, rural and remote road network was formed in December 2022 and hearings have been held in Canberra this month.
Ms King said she looked forward to the outcome of the inquiry and said members would be looking at coming developments in road solutions.
She said the inquiry was looking into the new materials and technology which could be used "to really future-proof and build resilience into our road network".
"I've been down to Melbourne University to have a look at some of the work that their PhD students are doing to actually understand how water interacts with roads differently."
Leading out of winter last year, potholes were top of mind for Ballarat residents, with repair shops seeing a hike in tire damage and online groups noticing a surge in pothole complaints.
It was also a high priority as regional councils lobbied the state government for extra funding ahead of their finalised 2023/24 budgets.
Councils rely on state and federal funding to ensure the roads are up to standard.
Implementing new road technology typically comes at a higher upfront cost to councils.
Ms King said the government would continue to invest in roads with local government.
"[We will] ensure there's money available to improve local roads," she said.
"[We will make] sure that we get the information out to local councils and state governments about where the research is [at] and what the best road surfaces are."
Ms King said it was positive new regulations allowed roads damaged by severe weather to be improved.
"They can actually build back better," she said.
"Under the previous arrangements you couldn't do that - you had to build back exactly the same as you were doing previously.
"Every time we have a disaster, we learn something and how we might better build resilience."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
