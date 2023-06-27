A court has heard of the anxiety a man lives with after being coward-punched - and, in turn, suffering a seizure - on his front lawn while trying to protect his family from two drunken strangers.
The "abhorrent" story was read aloud as part of a victim impact statement tendered to the court for the hearing of Tyson Grace, 23.
Grace appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from prison on Tuesday, pleading guilty to several charges including intentionally causing injury, unlawful assault and trespassing.
It comes after multiple incidents where Grace coward-punched strangers in public, in which a prosecutor called a series of "wanton violence and aggression".
The first incident in the series of violent attacks began in Melbourne's Federation Square on the evening of April 9, 2022.
Grace and an associate approached a group of three walking home from a football game and began an argument.
Grace's associate headbutted one of the men, whose friends attempted to break up the altercation.
Grace then punched the man in the head, knocking him unconscious.
The victim was taken to the Alfred Hospital with a minor fracture to the skull, a broken nose and a swollen lip.
The pair were later arrested by police at the intersection of Bourke and Spencer streets.
About 11.30pm on July 23, 2022, Grace was refused entry to The American hotel after being unable to show identification.
The court heard Grace had loitered out the front of the venue for a short time, when a man and a group of his friends were walking across the street.
Grace hit the man on his left jaw "for no apparent reason" causing the man to collapse and hit his head on the ground.
The victim had his hands in his pocket when he was hit.
Police arrived at the hotel soon after and arrested Grace after being identified by a security staff member.
On September 24, 2022, when Grace attacked a woman known to him after a day of heavy drinking at his Sebastopol home.
The court heard the woman had arrived at the address at the behest of Grace's then-partner, who was concerned Grace was becoming increasingly aggressive.
As the women attempted to calm Grace down he became verbally aggressive, escalating to physical violence when grabbed the woman around the throat with both hands.
After a struggle, the woman escaped Grace's grasp and ran outside, calling the police.
About 10.30pm on October 28, 2022, Grace and an associate began yelling at two residents standing outside of a Sebastopol address, whilst walking in the area drinking "glass stubbies".
When the residents returned inside of a nearby house, Grace and his associate followed them to the front lawn and continued the harassment.
The male occupant of the house, who was inside with his wife and young child at the time, left to speak to the pair, telling his wife to call the police.
When outside an altercation ensued, which was captured on video, with Grace coward-punching the man and then leaving in a car.
The man began to have a seizure, with ambulance waiting around the corner of the address until police arrived for safety.
The court heard the man was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital, where a CT scan revealed he had suffered a hematoma on his brain
Two victim impact statements were read aloud in court, from the male victim and his partner who witnessed the assault.
In the statement, the man told of how he and his partner were discussing plans for their engagement party, and the ongoing mental impact the blow to his head had had on him.
"I am fearful of people around me. I don't trust anyone to be near us, my sleep is broken and I am fatigued, stressed and grumpy," the statement read.
"I have frequent migraines and episodes of unconsciousness, which are residual from the injury. Someone needs to be with me all of the time."
In her victim impact statement, the man's partner described the incident as "the worst and most fearful experience of my entire life".
"Since this crime I have now become isolated, fearful and tormented by nightmares from what occurred," the statement read.
"There are mental scars which will haunt me for the rest of my life."
The court heard Grace, who is a plasterer by trade, had been consuming up to 16 drinks a day during the time of the offending and had a history of ice and cannabis use.
He was on bail at the time of the assaults for similar offending.
A report tendered to the court detailed a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the suicides of two people close to Grace within a short time period.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said he would have to balance those factors with the "seriousness" of the offending, and called the attacks appalling.
"It is alarming, the level of similarity (between offences)," he said.
"People always talk about high-risk offending that causes members of the community fear. This is the type of offending that people in the community are terrified of.
"The fact that he has done it three times and he hasn't killed someone, or caused someone serious brain damage, is extraordinary."
The matter was adjourned until July 3 for Grace to be assessed for a community corrections order.
He will likely receive a combination sentencing, including additional prison time.
If this story has affected you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited to, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
