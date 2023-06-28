Both sides 'out in force' over gold mine dam

After a two hour debate over Ballarat Gold Mine tailing mine, which had emotional submissions from both sides of support, councillors passed the application.
Mayor Des Hudson said it came down to risk.
"There is risk in everything we do," he said.
"There is no guarantee, but the best is done to mitigate risk.
"This is a balancing act for the best outcome for our community."
A packed council chambers had the public voicing their concerns over the proposed tailings dam.
It was divided between residents fearful over "toxic waste and dust" and mine employees, holding out for a job which allows them to be "home at a reasonable hour".
City of Ballarat councillors debated over the application for a Mount Clear tailings storage facility known as TSF4.
Councillors were divided over the "complex, difficult" issue, stating no matter the outcome, it would likely be appealed to VCAT.
Councillor Mark Harris said the "simple reality was, as much as the temptation is to kick this down the road, this is the appropriate place to make this decision."
Cr Tracey Hargreaves said it was the most complex decision the council had faced.
Voting against, Cr Belinda Coates, argued the application shone a light on potential health issues.
"There hasn't been an EES since the 90s," she said.
"The community is not completely reassured, that's not a good position to be in.
"Councils are not experts in health impacts on mines ... we shouldn't we put in a position to approve an application like this."
More than a dozen people spoke for or against the approval of the dam - saying it was key in the future of the Ballarat Gold Mine.
Many residents have staunchly been against this development, particularly with health concerns - the storage would hold waste from the mine.
One public question centred around the "moral and ethical duty to residents" for health and an Environmental Effect Statement.
Residents wanted to know how "short term gains" could outweigh "long term consequences".
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson replied council was not the not the relevant body to seek an EES but should the dam be approved, a revised Human Health Risk Statement was needed.
Miners spoke about the impact of the gold mine, including a representative from the Australian Workers Union.
"We are bread and butter people," one employee said.
"Wherever you go in Ballarat, someone knows someone who works at the gold mine.
"It's safe, we look after our people, we want our people to go home to their families at night
"We have our children here, grand children here, our are parents here. We put our money back into our community."
In the recommendation, human health impacts had been considered through a report by Tonkin + Taylor.
The Human Health Risk Assessment found the risks associated with TSF4 were "below acceptable risk levels" and that mitigation measures would further minimise any off-site impacts and associated health risks.
A representative from Tonkin + Taylor attended the meeting to explain the assessment, she said the assessment which used the highest possible impact from the mine, would be within the acceptable level of risk.
The speaker said the mine could be managed to met air quality standards.
The site, 10 Woolshed Gully Drive, and would be a minimum of 100 metres from the nearest residents to the eat and south-east, which people against the permit approval argue was needed to assure the appropriate distance.
"It's a vulnerable community, and they have a human right to a safe clean environment," a public speaker said.
The Ballarat Gold Mine is currently in administration and being offered for sale, and a decision to approve the tailings dam, which would be built close to Whitehorse Road in Mount Clear, improves the likelihood of a positive outcome for the mine and its roughly 200 employees.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.