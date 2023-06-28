The Courier
Council

Ballarat residents divided between jobs and health over gold mine future

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 29 2023 - 5:00am
Both sides 'out in force' over gold mine dam
After a two hour debate over Ballarat Gold Mine tailing mine, which had emotional submissions from both sides of support, councillors passed the application.

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

