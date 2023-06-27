VOLUNTEER firefighter Phil Greenbank has been helping to save lives by rolling up his sleeves and getting comfortable in a chair.
The Creswick Country Fire Authority member chalked up his 609th donation at the Ballarat Donor Centre on Tuesday, helping to boost a bit of bloody competition between brigades for the Lifeblood Emergency Services Blood Drive.
Mr Greenbank has been donating for more than 40 years after tagging along to the blood bank with his dad, who would regularly donate blood with his football umpiring cohort.
His tally is made up of more than 500 plasma donations, 58 whole blood donations, nine special plasma, 22 platelets, 11 special platelets and one bone marrow transplant.
"If it helps save people's lives then I'm always all for it," Mr Greenbank said.
Rules changes this week have cleared the way for tattooed Australians to give blood a week after getting fresh ink. Previously the wait had been four months, including for those who receive cosmetic tattooing.
People who received tattoos in unlicensed or overseas premises will still need to wait four months before donating.
Lifeblood estimates this could allow for an extra 10,000 Australians rolling up their sleeves each year.
Mr Greenbank has been calling on his fellow firefighters to help add to the CFA tally and insisted they could help save lives while watching television or reading a book.
One blood donation can save up to three lives.
Australia needs more than 1.7 million donations each year, or three every minute, to meet demand.
For more details, visit: lifeblood.com.au.
