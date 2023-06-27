The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Creswick firefighter makes 609th blood donation for Lifeblood Emergency Services Blood Drive

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 28 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA District 15's Gavin Hope and Lifeblood's Stephanie Reynolds with Creswick CFA volunteer Phil Greenbank. Picture by Lachlan Bence
CFA District 15's Gavin Hope and Lifeblood's Stephanie Reynolds with Creswick CFA volunteer Phil Greenbank. Picture by Lachlan Bence

VOLUNTEER firefighter Phil Greenbank has been helping to save lives by rolling up his sleeves and getting comfortable in a chair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.