TWICE Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Bradbury has covered revolts and civil conflict across central America, Asia and Iraq. He is bringing his message "the world more than ever needs peace" to Ballarat.
The septuagenarian said national networks were not so keen to see what he makes anymore, but the war in Ukraine and the increasing risk he see in Australia being dragged into conflict with China prompted him to launch a film once more.
Bradbury will screen The Road to War at Ballarat Trades Hall on Thursday night, a day after showing his work in Geelong, the base of Australian Defence Minister and deputy prime minister Richard Marles.
Bradbury has been concerned the Albanese Government has been buying into too much rhetoric from the United States, particularly on the perceived threat from China.
He said the government has poured billions into nuclear propelled when on the home front, there was an increasing need to address homelessness and support first home buyers - let alone tackling climate change.
Of particular concern to Bradbury is the potential for Pine Gap, the United States military base outside Alice Springs, to become a target.
In The Road to War, Bradbury interviews experts in military strategy and those with decades' research in the topic, about his fear Australia could be lured into nuclear war with China or Russia.
Bradbury told The Courier the purpose of his film, and follow-up question and answer session, was to get people talking and asking questions rather than to merely accept a need to bulk up defence.
The Road to War will be presented by Let's Talk Peace Ballarat at Ballarat Trades Hall on Thursday from 6.30pm. Gold coin donation on entry.
