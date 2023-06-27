The Courier
Ballarat teenager hospitalised after stolen car crashes in Melbourne

By The Courier
Updated June 28 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:50am
File photo
A Ballarat teenager was taken to hospital under police guard after allegedly crashing a stolen car three times while being chased by police in Melbourne.

