Ballarat teenager hospitalised after stolen car crashes in Melbourne

A Ballarat teenager was taken to hospital under police guard after allegedly crashing a stolen car three times while being chased by police in Melbourne.
According to Victoria Police Media, the 17-year-old Ballarat girl was seen on Tuesday night driving a Mercedes sedan believed to have been stolen from Berwick in an aggravated burglary on Monday.
The vehicle was involved in a police ramming in Hughesdale about 9pm, with the driver allegedly failing to stop on police direction and reversing into a police vehicle while trying to flee the scene.
"A second collision with the vehicle was reported in Murrumbeena, where it crashed into a fence," police said.
Police were then called to a third collision on City Road in Southbank, where the sedan had allegedly crashed into another vehicle pushing it into a shop front just before 10.30pm.
The Ballarat teenager was the sole driver involved in the collisions, and no one was involved, police confirmed.
No one else was injured in the crashes.
Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating, and are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
