JACK Davidson admits he didn't even think about the 35 foot bomb that kept the Ballarat Miners season alive as he lead his team to a one-point win over Kilsyth last weekend.
Trailing by two points with less than 10 seconds on the clock, Davidson took the ball from the back court, bounced three times and shot from just past the mid-court, a shot that never looked like missing.
"It felt good coming out the hand i must admit," he said. "I'm definitely happy with the way I've been going, but there's definitely some room for improvement I think."
The Miners meet Ringwood at home on Friday night followed by Eltham on Sunday.
"I'm excited for the rest of the year, hopefully we can string together a bunch of wins together from here," Davidson said.
"It's a really good opportunity for us. We probably need to win four out of five to get in. Friday against Ringwood is a must then we'll worry about Eltham after that."
Davidson, who turns 25 next week, has been a star performer for the Miners in 2023. He leads the league average points with 25.3 per game this season. Interestingly, fellow import Tyler Rudolph also sits top five in the league for the same stat.
Davidson copped a heavy knock mid-season and was forced to sit out four weeks with concussion symptoms. It was that period of the season, coupled with injuries to Max Cody, Jake Lloyd and Amos Brooks that almost derailed the year.
Interestingly, with a full squad on the court, the Miners sit 5-1. Right now the team is injury free and with five very winnable matches left, could force their way into the finals.
Davidson admitted to his frustration at his lay-off and revealed having had previous concussions, he knew it was going to take some time to be right.
"It was a pretty big knock, seven stitches. Originally when it happened I felt alright head wise, so I came back in for a couple of minutes," he said. "Monday and Tuesday was okay, but then Wednesday I started to get the concussion symptoms.
"I probably would have missed just a week if it wasn't for the concussion stuff. I was trying to return to practice and I just kept on getting the headaches and stuff of that nature and it kept me down.
"I was hoping it wasn't going to take that long, but I'm back to normal now. I have had previous concussions and they hadn't taken that long.
"Every time it's a bit different and i think perhaps because I have had concussions in the past, that's probably why it took a bit longer, it was frustrating but there's nothing you can do."
Davidson said it was likely that he would next travel to Europe, but admitted he did harbour hopes he might be able to return to Ballarat next season.
"There's nothing definitive yet, my agent has been doing some work behind the scenes and so we'll just see how that plays out," he said.
"I'd like to come back, I've really liked it here, Luke (coach Luke Sunderland), the staff, they are really all wonderful people.
"I've managed to get very close to a lot of the guys, so depending on who returns and where we go, I'm definitely a chance and something I'm very willing to discuss. We'll see what happens."
