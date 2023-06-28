The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Jack Davidson aims for NBL1 South finals with Ballarat Miners

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Davidson leads the NBL1 South for average score per game this season. Picture by Adam Trafford
Jack Davidson leads the NBL1 South for average score per game this season. Picture by Adam Trafford

JACK Davidson admits he didn't even think about the 35 foot bomb that kept the Ballarat Miners season alive as he lead his team to a one-point win over Kilsyth last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.