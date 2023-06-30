Big name recruits featured prominently in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year round nine voting.
Aiden Domic played a big part in Buninyong's upset win over Skipton on Saturday, picking up nine votes.
Learmonth's Cam Kimber, another first-year player in the CHFL, also picked up nine votes as the Lakies had an important victory against Beaufort to close in on the top eight and Callum Currie (Newlyn) added nine to his season tally as the Cats charge home against Rokewood-Corindhap.
