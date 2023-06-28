Works are under way to remove Lake Wendouree's underground public toilet block, with no word on what will replace it.
The City of Ballarat started demolishing the 1960s structure on Monday, after closing it to the public in 2021 and voting earlier this year not to reopen it due to ongoing maintenance, community safety, compliance and accessibility issues.
The demolition process is expected to take about two weeks, with traffic management in place on Wendouree Parade throughout.
Whether a replacement public toilet will be built at the lake is yet to be decided.
A new Public Toilet Strategy, expected to be released in draft form in August, will inform the future of the site.
The strategy replaces the existing Public Toilet Planning Framework 2015 and Draft Public Toilet Plan 2021.
The first phase of community consultation closed on Sunday, June 25.
