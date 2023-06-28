The Courier
Lake Wendouree underground toilets demolished as City of Ballarat prepares Draft Public Toilet Strategy

By Kirra Grimes
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Demolition works were under way on Wednesday, June 28. Picture by Kate Healy
Demolition works were under way on Wednesday, June 28. Picture by Kate Healy

Works are under way to remove Lake Wendouree's underground public toilet block, with no word on what will replace it.

